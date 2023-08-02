Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Foods helping you sleep through the night 

Blood flow and muscle contraction are pivotal for falling asleep! The minerals in Fig help with the same 

Figs 

Image: Pexels

Prunes are packed with vitamin B6, calcium, and magnesium! These minerals aid in producing melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone 

Image: Pexels

Prune

If you are dehydrated, you will not be able to sleep easily. Eat watery fruits like watermelon to boost your energy and hydration levels 

Watermelon 

Image: Pexels

Do you have a hard time staying asleep? Replace your regular toast with baked sweet potatoes slices to see the best result 

Baked sweet potatoes 

Image: Pexels

The protein and vitamin B6 in these nuts contribute to better sleep. But be mindful of the quantity you consume 

Pistachios 

Image: Pexels

 Herbal tea 

Image: Pexels

Herbal teas especially Chamomile tea can calm your nerves and hydrate your body for a sound sleep

Image: Pexels

Almonds

The tryptophan and magnesium in almonds steady your heart rhythm thus promoting sleep 

Do you wish to fall asleep quickly? Include this delicious fruit in your nighttime routine to see the miraculous results 

Cherries 

Image: Pexels

Dark chocolate is a powerhouse of serotonin which is known to relax the mind and body

Dark chocolate 

Image: Pexels

 Hummus 

Image: Pexels

If you wake up hungry at night, you are not consuming enough calories during the daytime! Eat this chickpea spread for better sleep and added calories 

