AUGUST 01, 2023
Foods helping you sleep through the night
Blood flow and muscle contraction are pivotal for falling asleep! The minerals in Fig help with the same
Figs
Prunes are packed with vitamin B6, calcium, and magnesium! These minerals aid in producing melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone
Prune
If you are dehydrated, you will not be able to sleep easily. Eat watery fruits like watermelon to boost your energy and hydration levels
Watermelon
Do you have a hard time staying asleep? Replace your regular toast with baked sweet potatoes slices to see the best result
Baked sweet potatoes
The protein and vitamin B6 in these nuts contribute to better sleep. But be mindful of the quantity you consume
Pistachios
Herbal tea
Herbal teas especially Chamomile tea can calm your nerves and hydrate your body for a sound sleep
Almonds
The tryptophan and magnesium in almonds steady your heart rhythm thus promoting sleep
Do you wish to fall asleep quickly? Include this delicious fruit in your nighttime routine to see the miraculous results
Cherries
Dark chocolate is a powerhouse of serotonin which is known to relax the mind and body
Dark chocolate
Hummus
If you wake up hungry at night, you are not consuming enough calories during the daytime! Eat this chickpea spread for better sleep and added calories
