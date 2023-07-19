Heading 3

Foods rich in folate 

Vitamin B-9 is also known as folate or folic acid. Eggs are a rich source of this nutrient

Eggs

Folate is crucial for the formation of red blood cells! Have peanuts to facilitate the process 

Peanuts

Oranges aid with the production of collagen, absorption of iron, and they are also a rich source of folate 

Oranges

Are you looking for something that will enhance healthy cell growth? Include bananas in your diet 

 Bananas

Do you know that folate is pivotal during early pregnancy to lower the risk of birth defects? This vegetable is a good source of folate 

Cauliflower 

Papaya 

Papaya is an excellent source of multiple vitamins and antioxidants! It is also packed with the goodness of folic acid 

Carrots 

Carrot boosts skin health and digestive health. It is also a powerhouse of vitamin B-9 or folate 

Do you know that folate enhances heart health? Beetroots help with the same as they are an excellent source of folate 

Beets 

Brussels sprouts protect against several forms of cancers and facilitate healthy blood cell functioning

Brussels sprouts 

Lentils 

Lentils are fibrous. They are packed with the goodness of potassium, iron, and folate 

