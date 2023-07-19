Heading 3
JULY 19, 2023
Foods rich in folate
Vitamin B-9 is also known as folate or folic acid. Eggs are a rich source of this nutrient
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Folate is crucial for the formation of red blood cells! Have peanuts to facilitate the process
Image: Pexels
Peanuts
Oranges aid with the production of collagen, absorption of iron, and they are also a rich source of folate
Oranges
Image: Pexels
Are you looking for something that will enhance healthy cell growth? Include bananas in your diet
Bananas
Image: Pexels
Do you know that folate is pivotal during early pregnancy to lower the risk of birth defects? This vegetable is a good source of folate
Cauliflower
Image: Pexels
Papaya
Image: Pexels
Papaya is an excellent source of multiple vitamins and antioxidants! It is also packed with the goodness of folic acid
Image: Pexels
Carrots
Carrot boosts skin health and digestive health. It is also a powerhouse of vitamin B-9 or folate
Do you know that folate enhances heart health? Beetroots help with the same as they are an excellent source of folate
Beets
Image: Pexels
Brussels sprouts protect against several forms of cancers and facilitate healthy blood cell functioning
Brussels sprouts
Image: Pexels
Lentils
Image: Pexels
Lentils are fibrous. They are packed with the goodness of potassium, iron, and folate
