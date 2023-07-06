Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 06, 2023
Foods rich in Iron
Dried fruits like prunes, apricots, and raisins are packed with tons of nutrients. They are also a great source of iron
Dried fruits
Images: Pexels
Iron deficiency can cause fatigue. To prevent feeling tired, consider including green peas in your diet
Images: Pexels
Peas
An apple a day keeps the doctor away! Try incorporating apples into your diet to help ward off iron deficiencies
Apples
Images: Pexels
Dates are not only rich in Vitamin C and fiber, but they are also packed with iron. Therefore, they make for a healthy snack option
Dates
Images: Pexels
Carrots
Images: Pexels
Carrots are great for maintaining eye health. But, they are also a rich source of iron which is an added benefit
Images: Pexels
Beef
Did you know that red meat is known for being a powerhouse of iron? Beef too is no different
Are you falling short of breath owing to less iron? Increase the intake of eggs to meet the iron requirements of your body
Eggs
Images: Pexels
Iron is essential to maintain good hemoglobin levels! Oysters are delicious and a powerhouse of iron
Oysters
Images: Pexels
Shellfish
Images: Pexels
Do you know not getting enough iron from daily meals is one of the biggest causes of iron deficiency? Include shellfish in your diet to get adequate iron
Images: Pexels
Turkey is low in saturated fats and full of iron, making it a great option for people who are health conscious yet want to enjoy delicious food
Turkey
