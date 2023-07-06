Heading 3

Foods rich in Iron 

Dried fruits like prunes, apricots, and raisins are packed with tons of nutrients. They are also a great source of iron 

Dried fruits 

Iron deficiency can cause fatigue. To prevent feeling tired, consider including green peas in your diet

 Peas 

An apple a day keeps the doctor away! Try incorporating apples into your diet to help ward off iron deficiencies

 Apples 

Dates are not only rich in Vitamin C and fiber, but they are also packed with iron. Therefore, they make for a healthy snack option

Dates 

Carrots 

Carrots are great for maintaining eye health. But, they are also a rich source of iron which is an added benefit 

Beef 

Did you know that red meat is known for being a powerhouse of iron? Beef too is no different 

Are you falling short of breath owing to less iron? Increase the intake of eggs to meet the iron requirements of your body 

Eggs

Iron is essential to maintain good hemoglobin levels! Oysters are delicious and a powerhouse of iron 

Oysters 

Shellfish 

Do you know not getting enough iron from daily meals is one of the biggest causes of iron deficiency? Include shellfish in your diet to get adequate iron 

Turkey is low in saturated fats and full of iron, making it a great option for people who are health conscious yet want to enjoy delicious food 

 Turkey 

