Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids 

Walnut is a versatile nut. It delivers good fat, boosts brain health, tends to heart health, and is full of omega-3 fatty acids 

Walnuts 

Images:  Pexels   

This vegetable is low in calories and cholesterol! But it is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids 

Images:  Pexels   

Brussels sprouts 

Who does not like to eat a good comforting bowl of rajma chawal? It is delicious and packed with the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids 

Kidney beans 

Images:  Pexels   

Do you have dry and irritated skin owing to less levels of omega-3 fatty acids? Include spinach in your diet 

 Spinach 

Images:  Pexels   

Sardines 

Images:  Pexels   

Are you facing hair thinning and hair fall? Reach out to this salty delicacy to balance your omega-3 fatty acids 

Images:  Pexels   

Salmon 

Reduced levels of omega-3 fatty acids might cause joint pain and stiffness. Eat salmon regularly to avoid this 

Are you looking out for a fish that is high in protein, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids? Reach out to anchovies

Anchovies 

Images:  Pexels   

Edamame are immature soybeans in the pod. They are beneficial for health and rich in omega-3 fatty acids 

 Edamame 

Images:  Pexels   

Flaxseeds 

Images:  Pexels   

Flaxseeds not only make up for an excellent source of dietary fiber but also omega-3 fatty acids 

Images:  Pexels 

Soybeans are a powerhouse of nutrients. It is packed with protein, fiber, vitamin K, folate, magnesium, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids 

Soybeans 

