Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 08, 2023
Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Walnut is a versatile nut. It delivers good fat, boosts brain health, tends to heart health, and is full of omega-3 fatty acids
Walnuts
This vegetable is low in calories and cholesterol! But it is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids
Brussels sprouts
Who does not like to eat a good comforting bowl of rajma chawal? It is delicious and packed with the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids
Kidney beans
Do you have dry and irritated skin owing to less levels of omega-3 fatty acids? Include spinach in your diet
Spinach
Sardines
Are you facing hair thinning and hair fall? Reach out to this salty delicacy to balance your omega-3 fatty acids
Salmon
Reduced levels of omega-3 fatty acids might cause joint pain and stiffness. Eat salmon regularly to avoid this
Are you looking out for a fish that is high in protein, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids? Reach out to anchovies
Anchovies
Edamame are immature soybeans in the pod. They are beneficial for health and rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Edamame
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds not only make up for an excellent source of dietary fiber but also omega-3 fatty acids
Soybeans are a powerhouse of nutrients. It is packed with protein, fiber, vitamin K, folate, magnesium, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids
Soybeans
