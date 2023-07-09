Heading 3
JUly 09, 2023
Foods rich in potassium
Low potassium levels are associated with abnormal heart rhythms. Eat bananas to avoid any such condition
Banana
Images: Pexels
Dried fruits like apricots and raisins are enriched with potassium and can make an easy snack
Images: Pexels
Dried fruits
Low potassium levels may lead to muscle weakness, include this versatile ingredient in your diet to boost your potassium level
Potatoes
Images: Pexels
Do you have fatigue or weakness owing to low potassium levels? Increase your spinach intake to see better results
Spinach
Images: Pexels
Tomato
Images: Pexels
Are you feeling constipated because of low potassium levels? Include this fruit in your diet
Images: Pexels
Coconut water
Low potassium levels might lead to changes in blood pressure, drink fresh coconut water to regulate the blood pressure
Low potassium levels and muscle cramps go hand in hand. Include yogurt in your diet to steer clear of this condition
Yogurt
Images: Pexels
Eating 5 portions of fruits and vegetables can increase the potassium levels. Include orange in this regime for better results
Oranges
Images: Pexels
Chicken
Images: Pexels
Having low potassium levels can affect the kidneys! Eat chicken which is packed with protein and potassium
Images: Pexels
A delicious way to keep your potassium levels under check is the consumption of this nutrient-dense fish
Salmon
