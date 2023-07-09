Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 09, 2023

Foods rich in potassium 

Low potassium levels are associated with abnormal heart rhythms. Eat bananas to avoid any such condition

Banana

Images:  Pexels   

Dried fruits like apricots and raisins are enriched with potassium and can make an easy snack 

Images:  Pexels   

Dried fruits 

Low potassium levels may lead to muscle weakness, include this versatile ingredient in your diet to boost your potassium level 

Potatoes

Images:  Pexels   

Do you have fatigue or weakness owing to low potassium levels? Increase your spinach intake to see better results 

Spinach 

Images:  Pexels   

Tomato

Images:  Pexels   

Are you feeling constipated because of low potassium levels? Include this fruit in your diet

Images:  Pexels   

Coconut water

Low potassium levels might lead to changes in blood pressure, drink fresh coconut water to regulate the blood pressure

Low potassium levels and muscle cramps go hand in hand. Include yogurt in your diet to steer clear of this condition 

Yogurt

Images:  Pexels   

Eating 5 portions of fruits and vegetables can increase the potassium levels. Include orange in this regime for better results 

Oranges

Images:  Pexels   

Chicken 

Images:  Pexels   

Having low potassium levels can affect the kidneys! Eat chicken which is packed with protein and potassium

Images:  Pexels 

A delicious way to keep your potassium levels under check is the consumption of this nutrient-dense fish 

Salmon

