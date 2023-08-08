Heading 3
Foods that boost happy hormones
The human mood and behavior is based on the secretion of certain hormones
Foods to boost happy hormones
Dark chocolate contains cocoa, which releases endorphins, one of the happy hormones
Dark chocolate
It is a good source of Vitamin B6 which is important for the secretion of serotonin
Avocado
They're packed with antioxidants and protect the body from the harmful effects of stress
Blueberries
Salmon
It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps regulate mood
Nuts & seeds
They contain antioxidants which means that it boosts the mood naturally
Bananas, pineapples, and kiwis contain high amounts of serotonin which helps improve mood
Fruits
It contains magnesium which helps boost energy and improve mood
Spinach
Asparagus
Asparagus actively boosts serotonin levels in the body
They contain a wide range of antioxidants that help reduce stress and improve mood
Berries
