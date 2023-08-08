Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 08, 2023

Foods that boost happy hormones

Image: Pexels

The human mood and behavior is based on the secretion of certain hormones

Foods to boost happy hormones 

Dark chocolate contains cocoa, which releases endorphins, one of the happy hormones

Image: Pexels

Dark chocolate

It is a good source of Vitamin B6 which is important for the secretion of serotonin

Image: Pexels

Avocado

They're packed with antioxidants and protect the body from the harmful effects of stress

Image: Pexels

Blueberries 

Salmon

Image: Pexels

It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps regulate mood

Image: Pexels

Nuts & seeds

They contain antioxidants which means that it boosts the mood naturally

Bananas, pineapples, and kiwis contain high amounts of serotonin which helps improve mood

Fruits

Image: Pexels

It contains magnesium which helps boost energy and improve mood

Spinach 

Image: Pexels

Asparagus

Image: Pexels

Asparagus actively boosts serotonin levels in the body

Image: Pexels

They contain a wide range of antioxidants that help reduce stress and improve mood

Berries

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here