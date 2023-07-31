Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

Foods to avoid at dinner for better sleep

Dinner or the last meal of the day is important for your health. Eating healthy can help you experience better sleep

Dinner

There are certain foods to avoid eating for dinner as they can cause poor sleep and issues like sleep deprivation

Foods to avoid

Avoid food items that are fried as they are high in fat, and they can slow down your digestion process as well

Fried food

Spicy food causes acid reflux which may cause disturbances in your sleep

Spicy foods

Sweets

Lower the amount of sweets during dinner as it can increase your blood sugar levels

Carbohydrates 

Consuming foods that are rich in carbohydrates can cause digestive issues

Foods high in protein are better to be consumed during the day as they can slower the digestion process when consumed at night

High protein foods

Beverages containing caffeine should be avoided as it can disrupt your sleep cycle

Caffeine 

Alcohol 

Alcohol, wine, or beer before bed can lead to disturbed sleep 

Avoid acidic foods like citrus fruits and tomatoes before bed 

Acidic foods

