Nanditha Gururaj
JULY 31, 2023
Foods to avoid at dinner for better sleep
Dinner or the last meal of the day is important for your health. Eating healthy can help you experience better sleep
There are certain foods to avoid eating for dinner as they can cause poor sleep and issues like sleep deprivation
Avoid food items that are fried as they are high in fat, and they can slow down your digestion process as well
Spicy food causes acid reflux which may cause disturbances in your sleep
Lower the amount of sweets during dinner as it can increase your blood sugar levels
Consuming foods that are rich in carbohydrates can cause digestive issues
Foods high in protein are better to be consumed during the day as they can slower the digestion process when consumed at night
Beverages containing caffeine should be avoided as it can disrupt your sleep cycle
Alcohol, wine, or beer before bed can lead to disturbed sleep
Avoid acidic foods like citrus fruits and tomatoes before bed
