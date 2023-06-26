Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 26, 2023
Foods to avoid during the monsoon
Raw vegetables and foods are an open invitation to weaken the immune system in monsoons. Thus, it is ideal if the foods and vegetables are boiled or cooked properly before consumption
Raw vegetables
Image: Pexels
Seafood should be avoided or consumed to a bare minimum in the monsoons as the seawater might be full of bacteria
Image: Pexels
Seafood
Green leafy vegetables may be prone to bacterial and fungal growth in the rainy season. Thus, it would be wise to avoid such vegetables
Leafy vegetables
Image: Pexels
It is advisable to eat foods that are balanced and not too salty and spicy in this cozy season
Spicy food
Image: Pexels
Fried food
Image: Pexels
Enjoying heavy rains with some tea and pakoras sounds amazing right? But fried food may upset your stomach and may lead to diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and more issues
Image: Pexels
Fizzy drinks
The humid climate in this season might deprive your body of its natural hydration. So, it is crucial to drink plenty of water and avoid fizzy drinks
Mushrooms grow in wet soil which is full of bacteria and insects in the rainy season. Hence is it best to put mushrooms at bay
Mushroom
Image: Pexels
The climate is cold and pleasing during monsoons. Curd is naturally a cooling ingredient. Thus it should be avoided ideally
Curd
Image: Pexels
Street food
Image: Pexels
As tempting as the idea of having hot street food sounds, it might be the prime cause of contributing to your sickness this season
Image: Pexels
The water used to make Golas or ice candies may not be purified. Thus, it is advisable to steer clear of these
Ice candies
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.