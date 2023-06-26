Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNE 26, 2023

Foods to avoid during the monsoon 

Raw vegetables and foods are an open invitation to weaken the immune system in monsoons. Thus, it is ideal if the foods and vegetables are boiled or cooked properly before consumption 

Raw vegetables 

Image: Pexels

Seafood should be avoided or consumed to a bare minimum in the monsoons as the seawater might be full of bacteria 

Image: Pexels

Seafood 

Green leafy vegetables may be prone to bacterial and fungal growth in the rainy season. Thus, it would be wise to avoid such vegetables 

 Leafy vegetables 

Image:  Pexels

It is advisable to eat foods that are balanced and not too salty and spicy in this cozy season

Spicy food 

Image:  Pexels

Fried food 

Image:  Pexels

Enjoying heavy rains with some tea and pakoras sounds amazing right? But fried food may upset your stomach and may lead to diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and more issues 

Image:  Pexels

Fizzy drinks 

The humid climate in this season might deprive your body of its natural hydration. So, it is crucial to drink plenty of water and avoid fizzy drinks 

Mushrooms grow in wet soil which is full of bacteria and insects in the rainy season. Hence is it best to put mushrooms at bay 

 Mushroom 

Image:  Pexels

The climate is cold and pleasing during monsoons. Curd is naturally a cooling ingredient. Thus it should be avoided ideally 

Curd 

Image:  Pexels

Street food 

Image:  Pexels

As tempting as the idea of having hot street food sounds, it might be the prime cause of contributing to your sickness this season

Image:  Pexels

The water used to make Golas or ice candies may not be purified. Thus, it is advisable to steer clear of these 

 Ice candies 

