MAY 09, 2023
Foods to avoid in summer
Image- Pexels
Alcohol has a lot of negative effects. It speeds up the sweating process, variates your body temperature and causes dehydration
Alcohol
Chocolate has a high amount of caffeine and its consumption can lead to anxiety, diarrhea and dehydration
Dark Chocolate
The fried food is heavy. It makes you sleepy, bloated and takes a lot of time to digest
Oily food
Coffee can impact the digestive system in a negative way and tends to dehydrate your body
Coffee
Excess intake of pickles and everyday consumption can cause indigestion
Pickle
The refreshing highly acidic soda is tempting but harmful for the body. It has processing sugar which can lead to obesity or diabetes
Soda
Excess sodium intake is unhealthy for the body because it causes dehydration and makes you feel dizzy
High Salt Intake
Spicy food can cause indigestion, stomach pain and should not be preferred in summers
Spicy food
Milkshakes are a go to drink in summers but it has high sugar content which is unhealthy and filled with calories can make you feel bloated
Milkshakes
Processed food is the most unhealthy food. The food lacks essential nutrients and are infused with chemicals making it harmful for the body
Processed Food
