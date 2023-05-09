Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2023

Foods to avoid in summer

Image- Pexels

Alcohol has a lot of negative effects. It speeds up the sweating process, variates your body temperature and causes dehydration

Alcohol

Image- Pexels

Chocolate has a high amount of caffeine and its consumption can lead to anxiety, diarrhea and dehydration

Dark Chocolate

Image- Pexels

The fried food is heavy. It makes you sleepy, bloated and takes a lot of time to digest

Oily food

Image- Pexels

Coffee can impact the digestive system in a negative way and tends to dehydrate your body

Coffee

Image- Pexels

Excess intake of pickles and everyday consumption can cause indigestion 

Pickle

Image- Pexels

The refreshing highly acidic soda is tempting but harmful for the body. It has processing sugar which can lead to obesity or diabetes

Soda

Image- Pexels

Excess sodium intake is unhealthy for the body because it causes dehydration and makes you feel dizzy

High Salt Intake

Image- Pexels

Spicy food can cause indigestion, stomach pain and should not be preferred in summers

Spicy food

Image- Pexels

Milkshakes are a go to drink in summers but it has high sugar content which is unhealthy and filled with calories can make you feel bloated

Milkshakes

Image- Pexels

Processed food is the most unhealthy food. The food lacks essential nutrients and are infused with chemicals making it harmful for the body

Processed Food

