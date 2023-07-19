Heading 3
JULY 19, 2023
Foods to eat when you're sick
It is an ideal beverage to sip on when you're sick. It is rich in electrolytes and sugar which can help energize your body
Coconut water
Image: Pexels
Garlic provides many health benefits and is shown to have antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects
Image: Pexels
Garlic
Hot tea acts as a natural decongestant during colds and the flu
Hot tea
Image: Pexels
Honey contains antibacterial properties, helps stimulate the immune system, and helps suppress cough in children
Honey
Image: Pexels
Ginger
Image: Pexels
Ginger is widely used as a home remedy for its anti-nausea properties
Image: Pexels
Spicy foods
Foods like chili peppers contain capsaicin which helps relieve congestion and itching
They're a great food to eat when sick as they are rich in nutrients and help replenish your electrolyte stores as well
Bananas
Image: Pexels
Oatmeal provides you with calories, vitamins, and minerals when you're sick
Oatmeal
Image: Pexels
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Yogurt contains beneficial probiotics that colonize in your gut and keep you healthy
Image: Pexels
They are for eating when sick as they provide the body with calories, vitamins, and minerals
Avocados
