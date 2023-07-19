Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 19, 2023

Foods to eat when you're sick

It is an ideal beverage to sip on when you're sick. It is rich in electrolytes and sugar which can help energize your body

Coconut water

Image: Pexels

Garlic provides many health benefits and is shown to have antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects

Image: Pexels

Garlic

Hot tea acts as a natural decongestant during colds and the flu

Hot tea

Image: Pexels

Honey contains antibacterial properties, helps stimulate the immune system, and helps suppress cough in children 

Honey

Image: Pexels

Ginger

Image: Pexels

Ginger is widely used as a home remedy for its anti-nausea properties

Image: Pexels

Spicy foods

Foods like chili peppers contain capsaicin which helps relieve congestion and itching

They're a great food to eat when sick as they are rich in nutrients and help replenish your electrolyte stores as well

Bananas

Image: Pexels

Oatmeal provides you with calories, vitamins, and minerals when you're sick

Oatmeal

Image: Pexels

Yogurt

Image: Pexels

Yogurt contains beneficial probiotics that colonize in your gut and keep you healthy 

Image: Pexels

They are for eating when sick as they provide the body with calories, vitamins, and minerals

Avocados

