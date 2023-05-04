MAY 04, 2023
Foods To Eat While On A Keto Diet
Image- Pexels
The ketogenic diet, also known as keto diet, is a low-carb, moderate protein, and high-fat food regime. This diet relies on fat stores also known as ketones, which eventually help your body burn all the fat without sacrificing any muscles. Check out foods you should consume in a keto diet, according to the National Library of Medicine US
What is a keto diet?
Image- Pexels
Being abundantly rich in Vitamin B, potassium, and selenium, fish makes for an excellent carb-free food. Some other seafood such as salmon, mackerel, sardine, albacore tuna, etc consists of high levels of omega-3 fats, a type of polyunsaturated fat
Seafood
Image- Pexels
Veggies with low carbs
Broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, bell pepper, spinach, zucchini, etc are some vegetables that are low in calories and carbs yet infused with several beneficial vitamins and minerals
Image- Pexels
Being a good source of lean protein, meat is an easy go-to food item in this diet. Devoid of carbs, fresh meat and poultry have a significant amount of Vitamin B and several other essential minerals such as potassium, selenium, and zinc
Meat and poultry
Image- Pexels
Cheese is rich in proteins as well as calcium. Bring variety to your diet meals by including different varieties of cheese, including your staple cottage cheese, the luxurious cheddar, or the fancy mozzarella
Cheese
Image- Pexels
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, the oleic acid present in olive oil is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases. Coconut oil, on the other hand, is high in saturated fats but also contains medium-chain triglycerides, which can enhance ketone production
Oil and fats
Image- Pexels
Enriched with a fair amount of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, and proteins, nuts have a low concentration of carbs, which makes them a must-have in your plan
Nuts
Image- Pexels
Blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are a few types of this fruit that are high in fiber and can be added to your desserts and shakes to bring some sweet flavor into your diet without cheating on it
Berries
Image- Pexels
Both plain coffee and tea consist of absolutely no carbs or protein and can be included in your meal plan
Unsweetened coffee and tea
Image- Pexels
Herbs and spices have virtually non-existent carbs and yet, can add delightful flavor to different recipes, Some of these include pepper, coriander leaves, basil, sage, parsley, cumin, mint leaves, salt, turmeric, rosemary, fenugreek, thyme, oregano, fennel, etc
Condiments
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.