Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 25, 2023
Foods to manage period cramps
Bananas are rich in fiber and contain magnesium which help reduce period cramps
Bananas
Studies suggest that herbs like fennel, cinnamon, sage, cumin, ginger, chamomile, and turmeric help reduce period discomfort
Herbs and spices
Research shows that women who ate strawberries experienced lesser period cramps than the ones that did not
Strawberries
Milk and milk products can help with period cramps, enhance your mood, and prevent fatigue
Milk and milk products
Oats
Oats can benefit you in many ways. Oats are a great source of zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B1. They help manage period cramps
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contains at least 70% cocoa contains antioxidants, fiber, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Women who consume dark chocolate during their period are less likely to experience pain
Research suggests that avocados can reduce cramps as they contain antioxidants, magnesium, and fiber
Avocados
Prunes or dried plums are rich in fiber and boron. These are essential to reduce period cramps
Prunes
Extra virgin olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil contains more nutrients and antioxidants than processed olive oils and helps reduce period cramps
They are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps in relieving period pain
Anchovies
