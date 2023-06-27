Heading 3

JUNE 25, 2023

Foods to manage period cramps

Bananas are rich in fiber and contain magnesium which help reduce period cramps

Bananas

Image: Pexels

Studies suggest that herbs like fennel, cinnamon, sage, cumin, ginger, chamomile, and turmeric help reduce period discomfort

Image: Pexels

Herbs and spices

Research shows that women who ate strawberries experienced lesser period cramps than the ones that did not 

Strawberries

Image:  Pexels

Milk and milk products can help with period cramps, enhance your mood, and prevent fatigue

Milk and milk products

Image:  Pexels

Oats

Image:  Pexels

Oats can benefit you in many ways. Oats are a great source of zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B1. They help manage period cramps

Image:  Pexels

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains at least 70% cocoa contains antioxidants, fiber, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Women who consume dark chocolate during their period are less likely to experience pain

Research suggests that avocados can reduce cramps as they contain antioxidants, magnesium, and fiber

Avocados

Image:  Pexels

Prunes or dried plums are rich in fiber and boron. These are essential to reduce period cramps

Prunes

Image:  Pexels

Extra virgin olive oil

Image:  Pexels

Extra virgin olive oil contains more nutrients and antioxidants than processed olive oils and helps reduce period cramps

Image:  Pexels

They are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps in relieving period pain

Anchovies

