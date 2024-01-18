Heading 3

January 18, 2024

Foods to not miss in Bhopal

Poha Jalebi is the most popular breakfast in the Malwa region. Poha with spicy flavor and hot-served jalebi is the best duo

Poha Jalebi

Image Source: Pexels

It is believed that Begum Sikander Jahan bought the recipe for this special salted tea from Turkey. Since then, it is a part of Bhopalis' everyday lives

Sulaimani Chai

Image Source: Pexels

It is one of the famous sweets among Bhopalis. It is a type of jalebi which is orange-red in color, sweeter than jalebi, and slightly different in shape

Imarti

Image Source: Pexels

Remember Soorma Bhopali of Sholay? He was a Paan addict. Likewise, Bhopalis love to enjoy Paan after their food. In short, Paan is the shaan of this city 

Bhopali Paan

Image Source: Pexels

Originating from the city itself, Bhopali Chicken Korma or Bhopali Gosht Korma is a nawabi cuisine. You should try it if you are a non-veg lover 

Bhopali Chicken Korma 

Image Source: Pexels

For non-veg lovers, Paya Soup is another delicious treat to try. Paya means "leg", it is a soup with leg of chicken or goat as the main ingredient, cooked with various spices

Paya Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Visit Bhopal’s famous Chatori Gali and enjoy some delicious Falooda to take relief from the scorching heat of Summer 

Falooda 

Image Source: Pexels

Visit Bhopal's famous restaurant, Sagar Gaire, and enjoy their popular snacks and a variety of food items 

Snacks

Image Source: Pexels

It is another delicious food item for non-veg lovers in Bhopal. It is primarily available in Old Bhopal streets near Chatori Gali 

Chicken Shawarma

Image Source: Pexels

It is Madhya Pradesh’s version of Rajasthani's famous dish Dal Bati Churma. You should try it for its delicious taste 

Dal Bafla

Image Source: Pexels

