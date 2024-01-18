Heading 3
January 18, 2024
Foods to not miss in Bhopal
Poha Jalebi is the most popular breakfast in the Malwa region. Poha with spicy flavor and hot-served jalebi is the best duo
Poha Jalebi
Image Source: Pexels
It is believed that Begum Sikander Jahan bought the recipe for this special salted tea from Turkey. Since then, it is a part of Bhopalis' everyday lives
Sulaimani Chai
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the famous sweets among Bhopalis. It is a type of jalebi which is orange-red in color, sweeter than jalebi, and slightly different in shape
Imarti
Image Source: Pexels
Remember Soorma Bhopali of Sholay? He was a Paan addict. Likewise, Bhopalis love to enjoy Paan after their food. In short, Paan is the shaan of this city
Bhopali Paan
Image Source: Pexels
Originating from the city itself, Bhopali Chicken Korma or Bhopali Gosht Korma is a nawabi cuisine. You should try it if you are a non-veg lover
Bhopali Chicken Korma
Image Source: Pexels
For non-veg lovers, Paya Soup is another delicious treat to try. Paya means "leg", it is a soup with leg of chicken or goat as the main ingredient, cooked with various spices
Paya Soup
Image Source: Pexels
Visit Bhopal’s famous Chatori Gali and enjoy some delicious Falooda to take relief from the scorching heat of Summer
Falooda
Image Source: Pexels
Visit Bhopal's famous restaurant, Sagar Gaire, and enjoy their popular snacks and a variety of food items
Snacks
Image Source: Pexels
It is another delicious food item for non-veg lovers in Bhopal. It is primarily available in Old Bhopal streets near Chatori Gali
Chicken Shawarma
Image Source: Pexels
It is Madhya Pradesh’s version of Rajasthani's famous dish Dal Bati Churma. You should try it for its delicious taste
Dal Bafla
Image Source: Pexels
