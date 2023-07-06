Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 06, 2023
Foods to prevent acidity
The fruit prevents acid reflux and is a natural coolant
Apple
Image: Pexels
The holy plant helps to control acidity as it has soothing properties to give instant relief
Image: Pexels
Tulsi
The Indian spice is a natural antacid to cure acidity
Cinnamon
Image: Pexels
Also called jeera, it improves metabolism and produces saliva to ease digestion
Cumin Seeds
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk
Image: Pexels
The drink made of curd and water is a coolant and helps in digestion
Image: Pexels
Apple Cider Vinegar
Usually consumed in the morning, this drink improves digestion
The fruit is highly nutritious and prevents acid formation
Banana
Image: Pexels
The gooseberry is rich in Vitamin C and helps acidity while it also aids in hair growth
Image: Pexels
Amla
Raw almonds
Image: Pexels
The dry fruit neutralizes stomach acid and is a natural remedy
Image: Pexels
Ginger is well known for its properties to aid digestion and avoid acidity
Ginger
