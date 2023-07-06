Heading 3

JUly 06, 2023

Foods to prevent acidity

The fruit prevents acid reflux and is a natural coolant

Apple

Image: Pexels

The holy plant helps to control acidity as it has soothing properties to give instant relief

Image: Pexels


Tulsi

The Indian spice is a natural antacid to cure acidity 

Cinnamon

Image: Pexels

Also called jeera, it improves metabolism and produces saliva to ease digestion

Cumin Seeds

Image: Pexels

Buttermilk

Image: Pexels

The drink made of curd and water is a coolant and helps in digestion

Image: Pexels

Apple Cider Vinegar

Usually consumed in the morning, this drink improves digestion

The fruit is highly nutritious and prevents acid formation

Banana

Image: Pexels

The gooseberry is rich in Vitamin C and helps acidity while it also aids in hair growth


Image: Pexels

Amla

Raw almonds

Image: Pexels

The dry fruit neutralizes stomach acid and is a natural remedy

Image: Pexels

Ginger is well known for its properties to aid digestion and avoid acidity

Ginger

