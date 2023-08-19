Heading 3
AUGUST 19, 2023
Foods to reduce body heat
This fruit is almost 92% water and replete with antioxidants which has a cooling effect on the body
Watermelon
Bananas are packed with fibers! It can reduce body heat and provide you with instant energy
Banana
The mono-saturated fatty acids in this fruit facilitate the removal of excess toxins and heat from the body
Avocado
Cucumber has dual benefits! Its water content reduces the body heat while its fiber content prevents constipation
Cucumber
Onion
Are you looking for handy food to protect yourself from excess body heat? This vegetable should be your pick
Celery
The nutrients in celery provide energy while the high water content aids with controlling body heat
The topical application of aloe vera gel cools the skin! But eating two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera get, not processed, can be beneficial
Aloe Vera
If you are a tea lover, choose iced teas instead of regular ones on a hot day to regulate your body heat
Iced Tea
Sugarcane Juice
Are you looking for a drink for instant cooling? Opt for a sugarcane juice without any sugar to see the results
The cooling properties of mint can keep the body heat at bay! It is a versatile herb and can be used in dips, chutneys, drinks, and much more
Mint
