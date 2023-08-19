Heading 3

Foods to reduce body heat 

This fruit is almost 92% water and replete with antioxidants which has a cooling effect on the body

 Watermelon 

Bananas are packed with fibers! It can reduce body heat and provide you with instant energy 

Banana

The mono-saturated fatty acids in this fruit facilitate the removal of excess toxins and heat from the body 

 Avocado

Cucumber has dual benefits! Its water content reduces the body heat while its fiber content prevents constipation 

Cucumber

Onion 

Are you looking for handy food to protect yourself from excess body heat? This vegetable should be your pick 

Celery

The nutrients in celery provide energy while the high water content aids with controlling body heat 

The topical application of aloe vera gel cools the skin! But eating two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera get, not processed, can be beneficial

Aloe Vera

If you are a tea lover, choose iced teas instead of regular ones on a hot day to regulate your body heat 

Iced Tea

Sugarcane Juice 

Are you looking for a drink for instant cooling? Opt for a sugarcane juice without any sugar to see the results 

The cooling properties of mint can keep the body heat at bay! It is a versatile herb and can be used in dips, chutneys, drinks, and much more 

Mint 

