Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 11, 2024

Foods you need to soak before eating 

Soaking seeds, nuts, and legumes overnight has remained an age-old practice that's beneficial in many ways

Overnight soaking 

Soaking also enables easy cooking, as it takes less time to cook

Easy technique 

Take a look at some legumes, nuts and seeds that you can soak, and enjoy its healthy benefits

Check the list 

Soaking kidney beans is crucial as it breaks down phytic acid and lectins, aiding digestion and reducing bloating

Kidney Beans 

Soak chickpeas to soften them and break down phytic acid and lectins, ensuring even cooking and better digestion

Chickpeas 

Soaking soybeans softens them for cooking and aids digestion by reducing flatulence

Soybeans 

Soaking oats enhances nutrient absorption for better health benefits

Oats 

Almonds 

Soak almonds overnight to improve digestibility, support weight loss, and boost brain development

Pistachios 

Soak pistachios for enhanced nutrient absorption and softer texture, perfect for a healthy snack

Soak seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, flax, mustard, and hemp overnight to unlock their high nutrient content and aid digestion

Seeds 

