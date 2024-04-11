Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 11, 2024
Foods you need to soak before eating
Soaking seeds, nuts, and legumes overnight has remained an age-old practice that's beneficial in many ways
Overnight soaking
Image Source: freepik
Soaking also enables easy cooking, as it takes less time to cook
Easy technique
Image Source: freepik
Take a look at some legumes, nuts and seeds that you can soak, and enjoy its healthy benefits
Check the list
Image Source: freepik
Soaking kidney beans is crucial as it breaks down phytic acid and lectins, aiding digestion and reducing bloating
Kidney Beans
Image Source: freepik
Soak chickpeas to soften them and break down phytic acid and lectins, ensuring even cooking and better digestion
Image Source: freepik
Chickpeas
Soaking soybeans softens them for cooking and aids digestion by reducing flatulence
Soybeans
Image Source: freepik
Soaking oats enhances nutrient absorption for better health benefits
Oats
Image Source: freepik
Almonds
Image Source: freepik
Soak almonds overnight to improve digestibility, support weight loss, and boost brain development
Pistachios
Image Source: freepik
Soak pistachios for enhanced nutrient absorption and softer texture, perfect for a healthy snack
Soak seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, flax, mustard, and hemp overnight to unlock their high nutrient content and aid digestion
Seeds
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.