Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

Foolproof tips for itchy scalp

An itchy scalp can indicate underlying problems with the hair and scalp

Decoding an itchy scalp

Image: Pexels

An itchy scalp is not always the same as dandruff. It can also be a simple hydration issue and can be improved by making adjustments to your hair routine

Image: Pexels

Itchy scalp the same as dandruff?

Foods with high sugar, full-fat dairy products, and excessive caffeine can contribute to an itchy scalp

Diet

Image: Pexels

Excessive smoking and alcohol, hormonal imbalance, and chronic illnesses can worsen scalp itchiness

Other factors

Image: Pexels

Cleanse properly

Image: Pexels

Start by cleansing your scalp properly with sulfate and alcohol-free shampoos

Image: Pexels

Use oils 

Use oils like argan, coconut, and jojoba on your scalp but don't leave it on for more than an hour

Mix tea tree oil with a carrier oil and apply this on the scalp using some aloe vera gel

Natural home remedy

Image: Pexels

It contains anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties that reduce itching caused by dry skin

Apple cider vinegar

Image: Pexels

Organic coconut oil

Image: Pexels

Coconut oil contains lauric acid and antimicrobial properties that make it a soothing treatment for itchy scalp

Image: Pexels

Meditation can be effective at eliminating itchy scalps caused by anxiety

Meditation 

