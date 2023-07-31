Heading 3
Foolproof tips for itchy scalp
An itchy scalp can indicate underlying problems with the hair and scalp
Decoding an itchy scalp
An itchy scalp is not always the same as dandruff. It can also be a simple hydration issue and can be improved by making adjustments to your hair routine
Itchy scalp the same as dandruff?
Foods with high sugar, full-fat dairy products, and excessive caffeine can contribute to an itchy scalp
Diet
Excessive smoking and alcohol, hormonal imbalance, and chronic illnesses can worsen scalp itchiness
Other factors
Cleanse properly
Start by cleansing your scalp properly with sulfate and alcohol-free shampoos
Use oils
Use oils like argan, coconut, and jojoba on your scalp but don't leave it on for more than an hour
Mix tea tree oil with a carrier oil and apply this on the scalp using some aloe vera gel
Natural home remedy
It contains anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties that reduce itching caused by dry skin
Apple cider vinegar
Organic coconut oil
Coconut oil contains lauric acid and antimicrobial properties that make it a soothing treatment for itchy scalp
Meditation can be effective at eliminating itchy scalps caused by anxiety
Meditation
