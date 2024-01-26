Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

January 26, 2024

Foreign countries where Hindi is taught

It is one of India’s neighboring countries where Hindi is an option provided to study under the foreign language category

Nepal

Image Source: Pexels

The country is said to have a strong and significant Indian influence, and hence, Hindi is taught here

Mauritius

Image Source: Pexels

The schools in the country have started incorporating the Hindi language in their curriculum owing to the growing Indian community

Singapore

Image Source: Pexels

Interestingly, to cater to the linguistic issues, Fiji has included Hindi in its educational system 

Fiji

Image Source: Pexels

You won’t believe it, but the country was introduced to Hindi with the indentured laborers and now the language is taught in schools

Suriname

Image Source: Pexels

This Caribbean country is able to blend smoothly with the Indian legacy as it lets people learn Hindi

 Trinidad and Tobago

Image Source: Pexels

The Hindi language is not taught on a large scale, but some schools offer to teach it to the students and the Indian community living there

 South Africa

Image Source: Pexels

Since the country has a strong Indian community, this Caribbean nation teaches Hindi, letting the cultural bonds flourish

Guyana

Image Source: Pexels

The diverse population of the UK has a decent number of Indians residing there. So, a few schools offer Hindi as an option to study 

United Kingdom

Image Source: Pexels

Some schools have already placed Hindi as a foreign language option for students due to the increasing Indian-American population

United States Of America

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here