Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 26, 2024
Foreign countries where Hindi is taught
It is one of India’s neighboring countries where Hindi is an option provided to study under the foreign language category
Nepal
Image Source: Pexels
The country is said to have a strong and significant Indian influence, and hence, Hindi is taught here
Mauritius
Image Source: Pexels
The schools in the country have started incorporating the Hindi language in their curriculum owing to the growing Indian community
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
Interestingly, to cater to the linguistic issues, Fiji has included Hindi in its educational system
Fiji
Image Source: Pexels
You won’t believe it, but the country was introduced to Hindi with the indentured laborers and now the language is taught in schools
Suriname
Image Source: Pexels
This Caribbean country is able to blend smoothly with the Indian legacy as it lets people learn Hindi
Trinidad and Tobago
Image Source: Pexels
The Hindi language is not taught on a large scale, but some schools offer to teach it to the students and the Indian community living there
South Africa
Image Source: Pexels
Since the country has a strong Indian community, this Caribbean nation teaches Hindi, letting the cultural bonds flourish
Guyana
Image Source: Pexels
The diverse population of the UK has a decent number of Indians residing there. So, a few schools offer Hindi as an option to study
United Kingdom
Image Source: Pexels
Some schools have already placed Hindi as a foreign language option for students due to the increasing Indian-American population
United States Of America
Image Source: Pexels
