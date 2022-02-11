Shopping

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

FEB 11, 2022

Fragrance of romance under Rs 1500 

Parag

Made from natural essential oils this perfume is fresh and light and gives you a robust fragrance that is not too loud but heavy enough to overpower the body odour

Image: Amazon.in

Revlon

Revlon Charlie is classified as a sharp, flowery fragrance that is accompanied by additional green notes of fresh-cut grass and crisp leaves

Image: Amazon.in 

Beardo

The strong and sensual notes of this perfume invoke the hidden magnetic charm of your personality and make you absolutely irresistible

Image: Amazon.in

Soulflower

This is the perfect combination of red rose, blue iris and sandalwood. It has a long-lasting fragrance that’s insanely impactful making it the perfect gifting item

Image: Amazon.in

Riiffs

Its strong formula may ensure that once applied its radiant smell stays for the entire day and makes your presence felt wherever you go

Image: Amazon.in

Lattafa

Love a touch of foreign glamour to your fragrance? This luxury perfect is an enchanting blend of wood, saffron, sandalwood, vanilla and amber that gives you an expensive look and feel!

Image: Amazon.in

ARMAF

Pamper yourself with this luxury perfume that enhances your mood with romantic base notes of its alluring fragrance. Its floral middle notes include honeysuckle, lily and tuberose

Image: Amazon.in 

Beardo

Beardo Whisky Smoke is a premium perfume that has a strong and masculine fragrance with sophisticated top notes of whiskey, tobacco, spice while Coriander and Vanilla give it an alluring freshness

Image: Amazon.in 

