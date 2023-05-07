Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 07, 2023

Frankincense Oil: Wonder Potion For Skin

Image : Pexels

The tangy and woody aroma-infused oil is used for a multitude of sacred religious practices as well as for medicinal purposes. It has strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-infectious, and anti-microbial properties, according to the National Library Of Medicine US

What is frankincense oil?

Image : Pexels

This king of all essential oils is extracted from the resin of Boswellia trees which are commonly grown in countries such as Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula, Oman, and some parts of northeast Africa

Where is the oil extracted from?

Image : Pexels

Check out some amazing benefits of frankincense oil 

Benefits of frankincense oil for skin 

Image : Pexels

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the presence of alpha-pinene in frankincense essential oil works well to slow aging and prevent premature aging as well

Prevents premature aging

Image : Pexels

The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil aid in the prevention of blemishes, acne, and harmful bacteria that can dampen your skin

Combats acne 

Image : Pexels

Frankincense oil is enriched with abundant antioxidants that provide protection against free radicals and also aid in replenishing damaged skin cells

Uplifts your skin

Image : Pexels

The frankincense essential oil has moisturizing properties that make it a go-to ingredient for numerous skincare lotions and moisturizers

Effective against dry skin 

Image : Pexels

The antiseptic properties of this oil make it a raving success as a skin disinfectant, ensuring prevention from all sorts of infections that could seep into your skin

Useful as a disinfectant

Image : Pexels

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the essential oil regulates sebum production and can balance it out, thus preventing your skin from clogged pores

Prevention against clogged pores

Image : Pexels

Some common ingredients used in a night cream are vitamin C, vitamin E, jojoba oil, olive oil, honey, shea butter, jasmine, antioxidants, apricot oil, retinol, amino acids, aloe vera, and anti-aging ingredients

Common ingredients used in a night cream

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here