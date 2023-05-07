MAY 07, 2023
Frankincense Oil: Wonder Potion For Skin
Image : Pexels
The tangy and woody aroma-infused oil is used for a multitude of sacred religious practices as well as for medicinal purposes. It has strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-infectious, and anti-microbial properties, according to the National Library Of Medicine US
What is frankincense oil?
Image : Pexels
This king of all essential oils is extracted from the resin of Boswellia trees which are commonly grown in countries such as Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula, Oman, and some parts of northeast Africa
Where is the oil extracted from?
Image : Pexels
Check out some amazing benefits of frankincense oil
Benefits of frankincense oil for skin
Image : Pexels
Anecdotal evidence suggests that the presence of alpha-pinene in frankincense essential oil works well to slow aging and prevent premature aging as well
Prevents premature aging
Image : Pexels
The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil aid in the prevention of blemishes, acne, and harmful bacteria that can dampen your skin
Combats acne
Image : Pexels
Frankincense oil is enriched with abundant antioxidants that provide protection against free radicals and also aid in replenishing damaged skin cells
Uplifts your skin
Image : Pexels
The frankincense essential oil has moisturizing properties that make it a go-to ingredient for numerous skincare lotions and moisturizers
Effective against dry skin
Image : Pexels
The antiseptic properties of this oil make it a raving success as a skin disinfectant, ensuring prevention from all sorts of infections that could seep into your skin
Useful as a disinfectant
Image : Pexels
Anecdotal evidence suggests that the essential oil regulates sebum production and can balance it out, thus preventing your skin from clogged pores
Prevention against clogged pores
Image : Pexels
Common ingredients used in a night cream
