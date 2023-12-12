Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 12, 2023

Free to-do things in Singapore

Enjoy free access to the beautiful gardens and iconic Supertree Grove, a perfect spot for a leisurely walk

Gardens by the Bay

Image Source: Freepik

Explore lush greenery, themed gardens, and the National Orchid Garden without spending a dime

Singapore Botanic Gardens

Image Source: Pexels 

Wander through this quirky street filled with colorful murals, unique boutiques, and vibrant street art

Haji Lane

Image Source: Pexels 

Pose for photos with the iconic Merlion statue against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay Sands

Merlion Park

Image Source: Pexels 

Relax on Sentosa's free beaches like Palawan Beach and Siloso Beach for a sun-soaked day by the sea

Sentosa's Beaches

Image Source: Pexels 

Visit this elaborate temple in Chinatown and marvel at its intricate architecture and cultural exhibits

Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

Image Source: Pexels 

Take a nature walk or hike through lush trails surrounding the reservoir for a refreshing outdoor experience

MacRitchie Reservoir Park

Image Source: Pexels 

Hike through tree top canopies and lush green landscapes on the Southern Ridges Trail, offering a scenic nature walk without any entrance fees

Southern Ridges Trail

Image Source: Freepik

Explore an interactive museum showcasing the city's urban development for free

Singapore City Gallery

Image Source: Freepik

Discover Singapore's history for free through exhibits in this cultural center

Chinatown Heritage Centre

Image Source: Freepik

