Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 12, 2023
Free to-do things in Singapore
Enjoy free access to the beautiful gardens and iconic Supertree Grove, a perfect spot for a leisurely walk
Gardens by the Bay
Image Source: Freepik
Explore lush greenery, themed gardens, and the National Orchid Garden without spending a dime
Singapore Botanic Gardens
Image Source: Pexels
Wander through this quirky street filled with colorful murals, unique boutiques, and vibrant street art
Haji Lane
Image Source: Pexels
Pose for photos with the iconic Merlion statue against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay Sands
Merlion Park
Image Source: Pexels
Relax on Sentosa's free beaches like Palawan Beach and Siloso Beach for a sun-soaked day by the sea
Sentosa's Beaches
Image Source: Pexels
Visit this elaborate temple in Chinatown and marvel at its intricate architecture and cultural exhibits
Buddha Tooth Relic Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Take a nature walk or hike through lush trails surrounding the reservoir for a refreshing outdoor experience
MacRitchie Reservoir Park
Image Source: Pexels
Hike through tree top canopies and lush green landscapes on the Southern Ridges Trail, offering a scenic nature walk without any entrance fees
Southern Ridges Trail
Image Source: Freepik
Explore an interactive museum showcasing the city's urban development for free
Singapore City Gallery
Image Source: Freepik
Discover Singapore's history for free through exhibits in this cultural center
Chinatown Heritage Centre
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.