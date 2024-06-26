Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 26, 2024

Fresh butter cookies recipe


Measure flour precisely, and add room temperature butter to the mixer bowl

Prepare ingredients

Image: Freepik

Cream the butter and sugar together until they become fluffy and lighter in color

Image: Freepik

Creaming process

Add egg yolks to the creamed mixture and mix well until the egg is properly combined

Image: Freepik

Add egg yolks

Gradually add flour and mix gently

Add flour

Image: Freepik

Shape the dough into a log and wrap it securely in parchment paper

Shape the dough

Image: Freepik

Chill the wrapped dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour

Chill the dough

Image: Freepik

If frozen, thaw the dough in the refrigerator. Optionally, roll chilled dough in sanding sugar for added sweetness and texture

Prepare for baking

Image: Freepik

Slice the chilled dough log evenly to prepare for baking

Slice the dough

Image: Freepik

Place the slices on a baking sheet and bake until the edges just begin to turn golden

Bake the cookies

Image: Freepik

Enjoy your cookies

Image: Freepik

Allow the cookies to cool before storing them in an airtight container, and enjoy them fresh and delicious!

