Fresh butter cookies recipe
Measure flour precisely, and add room temperature butter to the mixer bowl
Prepare ingredients
Cream the butter and sugar together until they become fluffy and lighter in color
Creaming process
Add egg yolks to the creamed mixture and mix well until the egg is properly combined
Add egg yolks
Gradually add flour and mix gently
Add flour
Shape the dough into a log and wrap it securely in parchment paper
Shape the dough
Chill the wrapped dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour
Chill the dough
If frozen, thaw the dough in the refrigerator. Optionally, roll chilled dough in sanding sugar for added sweetness and texture
Prepare for baking
Slice the chilled dough log evenly to prepare for baking
Slice the dough
Place the slices on a baking sheet and bake until the edges just begin to turn golden
Bake the cookies
Enjoy your cookies
Allow the cookies to cool before storing them in an airtight container, and enjoy them fresh and delicious!
