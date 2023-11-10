Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

Friendship quotes

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard

"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'" - C.S. Lewis

"True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." - David Tyson Gentry

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell

"In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips." - Salman Rushdie

"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." - Woodrow Wilson

"Friendship is the golden thread that ties all hearts together." - John Evelyn

"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself." - Jim Morrison

"A true friend is the greatest of all blessings." - François de La Rochefoucauld

"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." - Henry David Thoreau

