Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 15, 2024

Friendship quotes from famous authors

“Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” - Jane Austen

“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” - Aristotle

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” - Elbert Hubbard

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” - Helen Keler

"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." - Henry David Thoreau

“I don’t need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better.” - Plutarch

“Love is blind; friendship closes its eyes.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

“No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” - Alice Walker

“Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm & constant.” - Socrates

“Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies.” - Elbert Hubbard

