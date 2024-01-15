Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 15, 2024
Friendship quotes from famous authors
“Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” - Jane Austen
“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” - Aristotle
“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” - Elbert Hubbard
“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” - Helen Keler
"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." - Henry David Thoreau
“I don’t need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better.” - Plutarch
“Love is blind; friendship closes its eyes.” - Friedrich Nietzsche
“No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” - Alice Walker
“Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm & constant.” - Socrates
“Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies.” - Elbert Hubbard
