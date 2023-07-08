Heading 3

Friendship Red flags to never ignore

You should not consider it normal if a friend is bailing out on you in every other plan you all make. It is pretty obvious that they don’t want to spend time with you

Often bails out on you

If they criticize you in everything you do, instead of correcting you, and if they make you feel bad about yourself – this friend is definitely a red flag

Criticizes you

Trust me when I say that a friend who manipulates is the worst kind of friend anyone can have. The overall friendship becomes toxic

Manipulates you

If a friend is showing signs of jealousy and is always trying to make you feel they are better than you, then you need to cut that friend off out of your life

Jealousy 

Ever told your friend about your problems, and they don't seem to care much about it, or always trying to add up their story in it? That person is a threat to your mental peace

Lack of Empathy

Imagine you have an interview, an important exam, a bad day or going through the lowest point of your life and your friend doesn't seem to show interest or any sign of support. That person needs to be removed from your life

Lack of support

Imagine trusting someone and telling your secrets and your problems, just for them to spill everything to others and laugh about it. It clearly indicates they don’t care about your well-being

They spill your secrets to others

Imagine they act super nice and lovey-dovey in front of you, and the moment you're not with them, they start talking bad about you. A perfect example of a two-faced person

They talk about behind your back

If you feel like it is only you making plans or efforts to keep the friendship going and there's no effort from the other party, it is clear that the friendship is only one sided

They don’t put effort into the friendship

They hurt your feelings and never apologize when they're wrong, in such a case, you are friends with the wrong person

They never apologize 

