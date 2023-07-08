Heading 3
Friendship Red flags to never ignore
You should not consider it normal if a friend is bailing out on you in every other plan you all make. It is pretty obvious that they don’t want to spend time with you
Often bails out on you
If they criticize you in everything you do, instead of correcting you, and if they make you feel bad about yourself – this friend is definitely a red flag
Criticizes you
Trust me when I say that a friend who manipulates is the worst kind of friend anyone can have. The overall friendship becomes toxic
Manipulates you
If a friend is showing signs of jealousy and is always trying to make you feel they are better than you, then you need to cut that friend off out of your life
Jealousy
Ever told your friend about your problems, and they don't seem to care much about it, or always trying to add up their story in it? That person is a threat to your mental peace
Lack of Empathy
Imagine you have an interview, an important exam, a bad day or going through the lowest point of your life and your friend doesn't seem to show interest or any sign of support. That person needs to be removed from your life
Lack of support
Imagine trusting someone and telling your secrets and your problems, just for them to spill everything to others and laugh about it. It clearly indicates they don’t care about your well-being
They spill your secrets to others
Imagine they act super nice and lovey-dovey in front of you, and the moment you're not with them, they start talking bad about you. A perfect example of a two-faced person
They talk about behind your back
If you feel like it is only you making plans or efforts to keep the friendship going and there's no effort from the other party, it is clear that the friendship is only one sided
They don’t put effort into the friendship
They hurt your feelings and never apologize when they're wrong, in such a case, you are friends with the wrong person
They never apologize
