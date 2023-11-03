Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

Fruit desserts to try

A classic summer dessert, strawberry shortcake combines sweet, juicy strawberries with tender shortcake and a dollop of whipped cream for a heavenly treat

Strawberry Shortcake

Images source: Pexels

The tropical paradise comes alive with mango sorbet, a refreshing and tangy dessert that captures the essence of ripe, juicy mangoes

Mango Sorbet

Images source: Pexels

Lemon bars are a delightful combination of tangy lemon curd atop a buttery shortbread crust, creating a zesty and sweet treat that’s perfect for citrus lovers

Lemon Bars

Images source: Pexels

Embrace the flavors of summer with a peach cobbler that features ripe, juicy peaches topped with a golden, biscuit-like crust

Peach Cobbler

Images source: Pixabay

Banana Bread

Images source: Pexels

Banana bread is a moist and flavorful dessert that puts overripe bananas to good use, creating a comforting treat loved by all

Keep cool with a watermelon granita—a light, icy dessert that captures the essence of summer in every bite

Watermelon Granita

Images source: Pexels

Pineapple upside-down cake combines caramelized pineapple rings with a soft, buttery cake for a tropical delight

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Images source: Pixabay

Raspberries add a sweet-tart twist to the creamy decadence of cheesecake, creating a dessert that's both indulgent and refreshing

Raspberry Cheesecake

Images source: Pexels

Kiwi popsicles offer a fun and colorful way to enjoy the vibrant flavor of kiwi on a stick, perfect for a hot day

Kiwi Popsicles

Images source: Pexels

A timeless classic, apple pie features sweet and tart apples baked in a flaky, buttery crust for a dessert that's as American as it gets

Apple Pie

Images source: Pexels

