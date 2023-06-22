Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

JUNE 22, 2023

Fruit face packs for glass skin

Everyone wishes to have flawless glass skin. Here are DIY some fruits face packs to look out for

Image: Pexels

Mix the orange pulp with a pinch of turmeric and some honey. Apply the paste for 10 mins and rinse it off

Image: Pexels

Orange

Take some mashed strawberries with honey and cocoa powder to make a paste and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Strawberry

Image: Pexels

Take a mashed banana and add some turmeric and yogurt to make a paste. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Banana

Image: Pexels

Mango

Image: Pexels

Add some rose water and yogurt to mango pulp to make a paste and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Avocado

Take the avocado pulp and add aloe vera gel to make a paste to be applied for 10 mins and wash it off

Take some mashed watermelon added with yogurt and apply to your face for 10 mins and wash it off

Watermelon

Image: Pexels

Mix egg yolk and olive oil with kiwi pulp to make a thick paste and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Kiwi

Image: Pexels

Papaya

Image: Pexels

Take mashed papaya and add some honey. Apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Image: Pexels

The face pack suggested are for normal skin, in case of sensitive skin consult a dermatologist 

Disclaimer

