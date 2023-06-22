Heading 3
Fruit face packs for glass skin
Everyone wishes to have flawless glass skin. Here are DIY some fruits face packs to look out for
Mix the orange pulp with a pinch of turmeric and some honey. Apply the paste for 10 mins and rinse it off
Orange
Take some mashed strawberries with honey and cocoa powder to make a paste and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Strawberry
Take a mashed banana and add some turmeric and yogurt to make a paste. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Banana
Mango
Add some rose water and yogurt to mango pulp to make a paste and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Avocado
Take the avocado pulp and add aloe vera gel to make a paste to be applied for 10 mins and wash it off
Take some mashed watermelon added with yogurt and apply to your face for 10 mins and wash it off
Watermelon
Mix egg yolk and olive oil with kiwi pulp to make a thick paste and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
Kiwi
Papaya
Take mashed papaya and add some honey. Apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
The face pack suggested are for normal skin, in case of sensitive skin consult a dermatologist
Disclaimer
