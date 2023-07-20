Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 20, 2023
Fruits for healthy hair growth
They're rich in natural oils, vitamins, and potassium which help treat hair breakage
Banana
It works as a potential fruit to treat alopecia and can be used as a deep conditioner when applied topically to the hair
Avocado
Gooseberry or Amla can help prevent premature hair fall. It contains vitamin C which strengthens your hair follicles
Gooseberry
It contains Vitamins A, C, and E that stimulate hair growth and activity in your follicles
Papaya
Apricot
It helps moisturize your hair and imparts softness to your hair
Pineapple
It is rich in Vitamin C and Calcium which helps promote healthy hair growth
They are a great way to control damage to your scalp and promote hair growth
Apple
Strawberry contains silica that boosts your hair growth and slows down hair loss
Strawberry
Guava
It is effective in controlling scalp infections and dandruff
It is a good source of Vitamin C, E, and K which prevents premature greying and promotes hair growth
Kiwi
