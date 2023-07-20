Heading 3

JULY 20, 2023

Fruits for healthy hair growth

They're rich in natural oils, vitamins, and potassium which help treat hair breakage

Banana

Image: Pexels

It works as a potential fruit to treat alopecia and can be used as a deep conditioner when applied topically to the hair

Image: Pexels

Avocado

Gooseberry or Amla can help prevent premature hair fall. It contains vitamin C which strengthens your hair follicles

Gooseberry

Image: Pexels

It contains Vitamins A, C, and E that stimulate hair growth and activity in your follicles 

Papaya

Image: Pexels

Apricot

Image: Pexels

It helps moisturize your hair and imparts softness to your hair

Image: Pexels

Pineapple

It is rich in Vitamin C and Calcium which helps promote healthy hair growth

They are a great way to control damage to your scalp and promote hair growth

Apple

Image: Pexels

Strawberry contains silica that boosts your hair growth and slows down hair loss

Strawberry

Image: Pexels

Guava

Image: Pexels

It is effective in controlling scalp infections and dandruff

Image: Pexels

It is a good source of Vitamin C, E, and K which prevents premature greying and promotes hair growth

Kiwi

