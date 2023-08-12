Heading 3

Fruits for weight gain 

Are you looking for delicious fruits to gain weight? This tropical fruit should be your pick 

Mangoes 

This is considered one of the healthiest citrus fruits. This reduces the bad cholesterol levels and is a powerhouse of Vitamin C 

Grapefruits 

This versatile fruit can be used in salads, smoothies, yogurt, shakes, and snacks. They are rich in antioxidants 

Blueberries

This may not be a fruit but the cream and flesh of a coconut is nutrient dense and has the highest calories 

Coconut flesh 

Avocados

This superfood is packed with healthy fat and antioxidants. Additionally, they are high in calories

Dried fruits 

Some fruits are low calorie owing to their water content. Dried fruits are calorie-rich due to minimum water levels. They also retain all the nutritional benefits 

Grapes contain polyphenol which protects the metabolic system and other organs

Grapes 

Pears are high in calories. Carbs make up for 27% of the calories but it has a low glycemic index. Thus, it is suitable for people with diabetes

Pears 

Plums

Nutrition is crucial if you wish to gain healthy weight. Vitamins A, C, K, and other nutrients aid with the same 

Many high-calorie smoothies feature bananas as the main ingredient! This fruit has complex carbohydrates which maintain the energy levels

Bananas 

