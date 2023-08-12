Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
Fruits for weight gain
Images: Pexels
Are you looking for delicious fruits to gain weight? This tropical fruit should be your pick
Mangoes
This is considered one of the healthiest citrus fruits. This reduces the bad cholesterol levels and is a powerhouse of Vitamin C
Images: Pexels
Grapefruits
This versatile fruit can be used in salads, smoothies, yogurt, shakes, and snacks. They are rich in antioxidants
Images: Pexels
Blueberries
This may not be a fruit but the cream and flesh of a coconut is nutrient dense and has the highest calories
Images: Pexels
Coconut flesh
Avocados
Images: Pexels
This superfood is packed with healthy fat and antioxidants. Additionally, they are high in calories
Images: Pexels
Dried fruits
Some fruits are low calorie owing to their water content. Dried fruits are calorie-rich due to minimum water levels. They also retain all the nutritional benefits
Grapes contain polyphenol which protects the metabolic system and other organs
Grapes
Images: Pexels
Pears are high in calories. Carbs make up for 27% of the calories but it has a low glycemic index. Thus, it is suitable for people with diabetes
Pears
Images: Pexels
Plums
Images: Pexels
Nutrition is crucial if you wish to gain healthy weight. Vitamins A, C, K, and other nutrients aid with the same
Images: Pexels
Many high-calorie smoothies feature bananas as the main ingredient! This fruit has complex carbohydrates which maintain the energy levels
Bananas
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.