Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2023

 Fruits having medicinal value

Image : Pexels

Oranges are known for their vitamin C content. Eating whole oranges lowers blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels

Orange

Image : Pexels

They are rich in prebiotics, a type of fiber that promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Ripe bananas are the best source of digestible carbohydrates and are perfect for pre-workout

Banana

Image : Pexels

The fibers in apples  can help you control blood sugar and support healthy digestion. In fact, eating apples regularly can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer and obesity

Apple

Image : Pexels

Mango protects the immune system from diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and some cancers. Mango is an excellent source of potassium, folate, fiber and vitamin A

Mango

Image : Pexels

They are delicious, easy and healthy. Strawberries, in particular, are a good source of vitamin C, and doesn't affect your blood sugar level

Strawberries

Image : Pexels

Cherries are a great source of fiber and potassium, which are vital for both the heart and gut, promoting good sleep

Cherries

Image : Pexels

Watermelon is a nutrient-dense summer favourite. These foods may also reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes

Watermelon

Image : Pexels

It’s high in vitamin C and a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin and also offers assistance treating mild constipation

Kiwi

Image : Pexels

Guava is an excellent source of vitamin C, which prevents chronic diseases and strengthens the immune system

Guava

Image : Pexels

The fruit is easy, healthy, and especially rich in potassium and vitamin K, which help in a better heart and brain

Grapes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here