APRIL 29, 2023
Fruits having medicinal value
Image : Pexels
Oranges are known for their vitamin C content. Eating whole oranges lowers blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels
Orange
Image : Pexels
They are rich in prebiotics, a type of fiber that promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Ripe bananas are the best source of digestible carbohydrates and are perfect for pre-workout
Banana
Image : Pexels
The fibers in apples can help you control blood sugar and support healthy digestion. In fact, eating apples regularly can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer and obesity
Apple
Image : Pexels
Mango protects the immune system from diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and some cancers. Mango is an excellent source of potassium, folate, fiber and vitamin A
Mango
Image : Pexels
They are delicious, easy and healthy. Strawberries, in particular, are a good source of vitamin C, and doesn't affect your blood sugar level
Strawberries
Image : Pexels
Cherries are a great source of fiber and potassium, which are vital for both the heart and gut, promoting good sleep
Cherries
Image : Pexels
Watermelon is a nutrient-dense summer favourite. These foods may also reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes
Watermelon
Image : Pexels
It’s high in vitamin C and a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin and also offers assistance treating mild constipation
Kiwi
Image : Pexels
Guava is an excellent source of vitamin C, which prevents chronic diseases and strengthens the immune system
Guava
Image : Pexels
The fruit is easy, healthy, and especially rich in potassium and vitamin K, which help in a better heart and brain
Grapes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.