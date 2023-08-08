Heading 3

Fruits that aid good digestion

They are high in pectin fiber that provides relief from constipation and diarrhea

Apples

This fruit is rich in fiber content that helps maintain bowel regularity, preventing constipation and boosting colon health 

Apricots

Green Kiwi helps in better digestion because it contains an enzyme called actinidin which helps enhance protein digestion 

Kiwi

This crunchy and delicious fruit is a natural solution to many stomach issues and helps maintain digestive health

Guava

Banana

Bananas are one of the best fruits for digestion. They contain fiber that helps with digestion and facilitates regular bowel movements

Mango

Mangoes are one of the best fruits for digestion as they contain enzymes that aid digestion

Peaches contain antioxidants, Vitamin C, and fiber which is essential for digestion 

Peaches

Figs are rich in fiber which helps prevent constipation and is good for digestion 

Figs

Cranberries

They contain fiber and Vitamins A, C, and E which help with digestion

It contains both water and fiber which are essential for a good digestive system

Watermelon 

