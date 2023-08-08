Heading 3
AUGUST 08, 2023
Fruits that aid good digestion
They are high in pectin fiber that provides relief from constipation and diarrhea
Apples
This fruit is rich in fiber content that helps maintain bowel regularity, preventing constipation and boosting colon health
Apricots
Green Kiwi helps in better digestion because it contains an enzyme called actinidin which helps enhance protein digestion
Kiwi
This crunchy and delicious fruit is a natural solution to many stomach issues and helps maintain digestive health
Guava
Banana
Bananas are one of the best fruits for digestion. They contain fiber that helps with digestion and facilitates regular bowel movements
Mango
Mangoes are one of the best fruits for digestion as they contain enzymes that aid digestion
Peaches contain antioxidants, Vitamin C, and fiber which is essential for digestion
Peaches
Figs are rich in fiber which helps prevent constipation and is good for digestion
Figs
Cranberries
They contain fiber and Vitamins A, C, and E which help with digestion
It contains both water and fiber which are essential for a good digestive system
Watermelon
