Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Fruits to consume this monsoon for immunity

Image: Pexels

They contain Vitamins C and K, Potassium, copper, and fiber. A diet with plums will boost your immunity

Plum

Jamun contains calcium, which is beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels. The fruit also helps aid stomach problems that occur during monsoons. They help strengthen the immune system

Image: Pexels

Jamun

They are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that prevent illnesses and improve immunity. Vitamin B is also present in pomegranates which helps with blood circulation

Image: Pexels

Pomegranates

Litchis are rich in fibre which helps fight indigestion and acidity. They also contain Vitamin C which helps build your immunity

Image: Pexels

Litchis

Apples

Image: Pexels

Apples are rich in Vitamins A, B1, B2, and C. It also contains minerals like iodine calcium and iron and is good for your overall health

Image: Pexels

Pears

Pears are rich in Vitamin C, which is an important nutrient to help boost immunity

Cherries are rich in antioxidants which makes them fight infections and also increase immunity during monsoon

Cherries

Image: Pexels

This fruit has antibacterial properties and is rich in vitamin C. It also has nutrients like potassium, iron, and folate which help with maintaining your immunity

Blackberries

Image: Pexels

Melon

Image: Pexels

Melons are rich in electrolytes and water content. The fruit also contains vitamins A and C. It is highly nutritious to be consumed in the monsoon

Image: Pexels

They’re rich in vitamins, iron, magnesium, fiber, and calcium. The fruit helps with improving digestion and improving immunity

Java Plum

