Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 07, 2023
Fruits to consume this monsoon for immunity
They contain Vitamins C and K, Potassium, copper, and fiber. A diet with plums will boost your immunity
Plum
Jamun contains calcium, which is beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels. The fruit also helps aid stomach problems that occur during monsoons. They help strengthen the immune system
Jamun
They are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that prevent illnesses and improve immunity. Vitamin B is also present in pomegranates which helps with blood circulation
Pomegranates
Litchis are rich in fibre which helps fight indigestion and acidity. They also contain Vitamin C which helps build your immunity
Litchis
Apples
Apples are rich in Vitamins A, B1, B2, and C. It also contains minerals like iodine calcium and iron and is good for your overall health
Pears
Pears are rich in Vitamin C, which is an important nutrient to help boost immunity
Cherries are rich in antioxidants which makes them fight infections and also increase immunity during monsoon
Cherries
This fruit has antibacterial properties and is rich in vitamin C. It also has nutrients like potassium, iron, and folate which help with maintaining your immunity
Blackberries
Melon
Melons are rich in electrolytes and water content. The fruit also contains vitamins A and C. It is highly nutritious to be consumed in the monsoon
They’re rich in vitamins, iron, magnesium, fiber, and calcium. The fruit helps with improving digestion and improving immunity
Java Plum
