Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 19, 2023

Fruits to eat this winter

Apples have antioxidants that improve neurological health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This winter fruit also reduces the risk of diabetes and thrombotic stroke

Apple

Grapes are rich in antioxidants. It boosts your brain power and is great for your eyes and knees

Grapes

Kiwis are a rich source of Vitamin C and keep you energized throughout the day. It has alkaline properties, which help keep your body in shape

Kiwis

Oranges are another fruit available throughout the year that you should eat in the winter. It is a source of Vitamin C and helps in reducing the risk of cancer

Oranges

Strawberries are good for the skin because they are rich in antioxidants. They can give your immunity a boost to avoid the usual winter ailments

Strawberries

They are rich in Vitamin K, which contributes to blood clotting and promotes healthy bones in the body

Pomegranates

Also known as Aloo Bukhara, Plum is another winter special fruit which is a bonus for your immune system

Plum

They give you instant energy and are often called complete fruit and are also good for your heart and blood pressure 

Bananas

Also known as Sharifa, Sitaphal is a fruit which you’ll only find in winter months. It is an amazing immunity booster and reduces the risk of heart disease

Sitaphal

Sweet and yummy guavas are everyone’s favorite during winters. This fruit is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants

Guava

