Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 19, 2023
Fruits to eat this winter
Apples have antioxidants that improve neurological health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This winter fruit also reduces the risk of diabetes and thrombotic stroke
Apple
Grapes are rich in antioxidants. It boosts your brain power and is great for your eyes and knees
Grapes
Kiwis are a rich source of Vitamin C and keep you energized throughout the day. It has alkaline properties, which help keep your body in shape
Kiwis
Oranges are another fruit available throughout the year that you should eat in the winter. It is a source of Vitamin C and helps in reducing the risk of cancer
Oranges
Strawberries are good for the skin because they are rich in antioxidants. They can give your immunity a boost to avoid the usual winter ailments
Strawberries
They are rich in Vitamin K, which contributes to blood clotting and promotes healthy bones in the body
Pomegranates
Also known as Aloo Bukhara, Plum is another winter special fruit which is a bonus for your immune system
Plum
They give you instant energy and are often called complete fruit and are also good for your heart and blood pressure
Bananas
Also known as Sharifa, Sitaphal is a fruit which you’ll only find in winter months. It is an amazing immunity booster and reduces the risk of heart disease
Sitaphal
Sweet and yummy guavas are everyone’s favorite during winters. This fruit is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants
Guava
