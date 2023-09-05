Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Fruits with anti-aging properties
Pomegranate are rich in polyphenols and ellagic acid protects skin from UV damage
Pomegranates
Image: Pexels
Avocado is rich in Vitamin E and healthy That fats helps in skin hydration and protection
Avocado
Image: Pexels
Kiwi is a rich source of Vitamin E and Vitamin C and also helps prevent aging
Kiwi
Image: Pexels
Watermelon contains lycopene that can protect skin from UV and keeps skin hydrated
Watermelon
Image: Pexels
Grapes
Image: Pexels
Grapes contain resveratrol as a compound with antioxidant properties that has been linked to anti-aging effects
Apple is rich in Vitamin C that helps combat oxidative stress
Apple
Image: Pexels
Bananas are rich in Vitamin C and B6 which contributes to skin’s health and elasticity
Bananas
Image: Pexels
Mangoes are rich in Vitamin A which is essential for maintaining healthy skin
Mango
Image: Pexels
Papaya contain enzymes like papin which can exfoliate the skin and promote a smoother complexion
Papaya
Image: Pexels
This citrus fruit enriches in Vitamin C and helps skin to glow
Orange
Image: Pexels
