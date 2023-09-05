Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 05, 2023

Fruits with anti-aging properties

Pomegranate are rich in polyphenols and ellagic acid protects skin from UV damage

Pomegranates

Image: Pexels 

Avocado is rich in Vitamin E and healthy  That fats helps in skin hydration and protection

Avocado

Image: Pexels 

Kiwi is a rich source of Vitamin E and Vitamin C and also helps prevent aging

Kiwi

Image: Pexels 

Watermelon contains lycopene that can protect skin from UV and keeps skin hydrated

Watermelon

Image: Pexels 

Grapes

Image: Pexels 

Grapes contain resveratrol as a compound with antioxidant properties that has been linked to anti-aging effects

Apple is rich in Vitamin C that helps combat oxidative stress

Apple

Image: Pexels 

Bananas are rich in Vitamin C and B6 which contributes to skin’s health and elasticity

Bananas

Image: Pexels 

Mangoes are rich in Vitamin A which is essential for maintaining healthy skin 

Mango

Image: Pexels 

Papaya contain enzymes like papin which can exfoliate the skin and promote a smoother complexion

Papaya

Image: Pexels 

This citrus fruit enriches in Vitamin C and helps skin to glow 

Orange 

Image: Pexels 

