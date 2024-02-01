Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 1, 2024

Fun Bachelorette Party Ideas

Have a retro-themed sleepover at home, with matching jammies, munchies, and board games for a night of non-stop fun

Slumber Party

Experience a glamorous camping trip with matching camp shirts, and thrilling ghost stories by the campfire, making it an unforgettable adventure

Glamping Getaway

Relax with a spa weekend to rejuvenate and bond with your bridal party through soothing treatments like massages and facials

Spa Weekend

Enjoy your journey through vineyards, gaining knowledge about wines and indulging in delectable combinations of local wines and food pairings

Wine Tasting Tour

Visit an adventure park with your "team bride," enjoying and creating thrilling memories

Adventure Park

Set sail on a bachelorette cruise with on-deck parties, spa treatments, and adventures, celebrating this exciting time on the seas

Cruise the Seas

Have a blast singing your favorite tunes with friends, adding a competitive twist with group performances 

Karaoke Night

Celebrate with an artsy bachelorette, indulging in flower crown crafting, felting, or even nude life drawing for a unique and creative experience

DIY Craft Party

Enjoy a beach night with a bonfire, classic games, and toasted marshmallows, creating memories with the sound of waves in the background

Beach Bonfire

Gather the squad for a hilarious night out at a comedy show or open mic, filled with laughter and good times

Comedy Show

