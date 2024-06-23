Heading 3
Fun Challenges to do with friends
Dump a bucket of ice water on friends' heads, record their reactions; best for summer, but be ready for a messy space
Ice Bucket Challenge
Image Source: Freepik
Blindfold friends, let them guess strange foods or list ingredients; the one with the most correct answers wins!
Taste Testing
Stuff as many marshmallows into mouths without swallowing; the one with the most marshmallows wins
Marshmallow, Don’t Swallow
Have friends use chopsticks to pick up beans from a dish; great if they're new to chopsticks
Chopsticks Challenge
Decide one villain or hero and perform their dramatic entry letting friends guess their names
Superhero games
Eat spicy peppers; the one who eats the most wins, but be mindful of allergies
Hot Pepper Poppers
Online game where you guess what others are sketching before the timer runs out
Skribbl
Friends lip sync a song or line randomly chosen without knowing it; no listening to each other
Lip Sync
A Mouthful of Cinnamon
Challenge friends to eat a spoonful of cinnamon without drinking anything between rounds
Play an instrumental song and have everyone identify it; choose less well-known songs for added challenge
Going Instrumental
