Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

Fun Challenges to do with friends

Dump a bucket of ice water on friends' heads, record their reactions; best for summer, but be ready for a messy space

Ice Bucket Challenge

Image Source: Freepik

Blindfold friends, let them guess strange foods or list ingredients; the one with the most correct answers wins!

Taste Testing

Image Source: Freepik

Stuff as many marshmallows into mouths without swallowing; the one with the most marshmallows wins

Marshmallow, Don’t Swallow

Image Source: Freepik

Have friends use chopsticks to pick up beans from a dish; great if they're new to chopsticks

Chopsticks Challenge

Image Source: Freepik

Decide one villain or hero and perform their dramatic entry letting friends guess their names

Image Source: Freepik

Superhero games

Eat spicy peppers; the one who eats the most wins, but be mindful of allergies

Hot Pepper Poppers

Image Source: Freepik

Online game where you guess what others are sketching before the timer runs out

Skribbl

Image Source: Freepik

Friends lip sync a song or line randomly chosen without knowing it; no listening to each other

Lip Sync

Image Source: Freepik

A Mouthful of Cinnamon

Image Source: Freepik

Challenge friends to eat a spoonful of cinnamon without drinking anything between rounds

Play an instrumental song and have everyone identify it; choose less well-known songs for added challenge

Going Instrumental

Image Source: Freepik

