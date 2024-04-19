Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

april 19, 2024

Fun facts about Andaman and Nicobar 

Dive deep into the enchanting world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with these 9 incredible facts!

Image Source: Shutterstock

Home to indigenous tribes like the sentinelese and jarawas

#1

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dugong, the gentle sea cow, is the state animal of this island

#2

Image Source: Shutterstock

Cellular jail in port blair served as a colonial-era prison

#3

Image Source: Shutterstock

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock

North sentinel island is inhabited by one of the last uncontacted tribes

The islands served as a strategic naval base during world war II

#5

Image Source: Shutterstock

Andaman and nicobar islands have the world's largest natural limestone cave network

#6

Image Source: Shutterstock

Barren island is the only active volcano in south asia

#7

Image Source: Shutterstock

Radhanagar beach is consistently ranked among asia's best beaches

#8

Image Source: Shutterstock

Katchal island witnessed the first sunrise of the millennium

#9

Image Source: Shutterstock

