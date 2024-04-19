Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 19, 2024
Fun facts about Andaman and Nicobar
Dive deep into the enchanting world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with these 9 incredible facts!
Image Source: Shutterstock
Home to indigenous tribes like the sentinelese and jarawas
#1
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dugong, the gentle sea cow, is the state animal of this island
#2
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cellular jail in port blair served as a colonial-era prison
#3
Image Source: Shutterstock
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
North sentinel island is inhabited by one of the last uncontacted tribes
The islands served as a strategic naval base during world war II
#5
Image Source: Shutterstock
Andaman and nicobar islands have the world's largest natural limestone cave network
#6
Image Source: Shutterstock
Barren island is the only active volcano in south asia
#7
Image Source: Shutterstock
Radhanagar beach is consistently ranked among asia's best beaches
#8
Image Source: Shutterstock
Katchal island witnessed the first sunrise of the millennium
#9
Image Source: Shutterstock
