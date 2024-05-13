Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Travel

may 13, 2024

Fun facts about Athens 

Gear up to embark on an unforgettable journey and uncover the secrets of Athens

From the birthplace of democracy to its iconic landmarks, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of history and culture that makes this city truly unique

Dive into the heart of Athens with these 7 fascinating facts!

Athens is famous as one of the sunniest places in Europe

It was named after Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom

Athens has the largest digital planetaria in the world

Marathon was originated in Athens

It is the birthplace of democracy

Mount Lycabettus is the highest point in the city

It is the oldest capital of the world

