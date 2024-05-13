Heading 3
Fun facts about Athens
Athens is famous as one of the sunniest places in Europe
It was named after Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom
Athens has the largest digital planetaria in the world
Marathon was originated in Athens
It is the birthplace of democracy
Mount Lycabettus is the highest point in the city
It is the oldest capital of the world
