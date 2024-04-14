Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

april 14, 2024

Fun facts about Mathura

Head out on a captivating journey as we unravel the mysteries of Mathura with these 7 fascinating facts

Captivating journey 

Image Source: Freepik

From its vibrant festivals to its profound spiritual significance, each revelation offers a vivid glimpse into the essence of this historic city

Historic city 

Image Source: Freepik

Join us in this enlightening exploration and allow Mathura's enchantment to captivate your soul!

Let's explore 

Image Source: Freepik

Mathura hosts the largest Holi festival and is renowned for its distinctive Lath Mar ritual, where women playfully brandish sticks at men

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Hindu mythology states that Mathura was a significant place in the Mahabharata era

#2

Image Source: Freepik

#3

Image Source: Freepik

A floating stone in Vishram ghat has captivated visitors for centuries with its miraculous buoyancy on water

At midnight, it is said that lord Krishna and Radha ji perform their Rasleela in Nidhi Van

#4

Image Source: Freepik

One can witness lord Krishna's footprints at the Radha Damodar temple

#5

Image Source: Freepik

Brahma kund is believed to have been created by lord Brahma and is a sacred tank where a dip is thought to purify sins

#6

Image Source: Freepik

Adhyatma chakra or street of mysteries, has been reported by locals to encounter eerie and unexplained phenomena

#7

Image Source: Freepik

