april 14, 2024
Fun facts about Mathura
Head out on a captivating journey as we unravel the mysteries of Mathura with these 7 fascinating facts
Image Source: Freepik
From its vibrant festivals to its profound spiritual significance, each revelation offers a vivid glimpse into the essence of this historic city
Join us in this enlightening exploration and allow Mathura's enchantment to captivate your soul!
Mathura hosts the largest Holi festival and is renowned for its distinctive Lath Mar ritual, where women playfully brandish sticks at men
#1
Hindu mythology states that Mathura was a significant place in the Mahabharata era
#2
#3
A floating stone in Vishram ghat has captivated visitors for centuries with its miraculous buoyancy on water
At midnight, it is said that lord Krishna and Radha ji perform their Rasleela in Nidhi Van
#4
One can witness lord Krishna's footprints at the Radha Damodar temple
#5
Brahma kund is believed to have been created by lord Brahma and is a sacred tank where a dip is thought to purify sins
#6
Adhyatma chakra or street of mysteries, has been reported by locals to encounter eerie and unexplained phenomena
#7
