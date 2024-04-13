Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

april 13, 2024

Fun facts about Mussoorie

Gear up for a journey to Mussoorie and discover 7 delightful facts about the place that will leave you awestruck! 

Awestruck

Image Source: Freepik

From its colonial heritage to breathtaking vistas, join us as we unravel the secrets of this Himalayan gem

Hidden gem

Image Source: Freepik

The charming "sisters bazaar" derives its name from the French nuns who once resided there

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Gun Hill earned its name during the British Raj era for the daily cannon firing used to help people adjust their watches

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Renowned author Ruskin Bond has long called Mussoorie home, immortalising its beauty in literature

#3

Image Source: Shutterstock

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock

Lambert Road, among Mussoorie's oldest, was a British horse-riding route

Mussoorie offers the "winterline" phenomenon when the clouds are horizontal at sunset

#5

Image Source: Shutterstock

Historic "ivy cottage" once graced by the presence of author Sir Walter Scott

#6

Image Source: Shutterstock

Mystery waterfall mysteriously appears during the monsoon season and vanishes afterwards

#7

Image Source: Shutterstock

Mussoorie is home to India's most expensive schools

#8

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here