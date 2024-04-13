Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 13, 2024
Fun facts about Mussoorie
Gear up for a journey to Mussoorie and discover 7 delightful facts about the place that will leave you awestruck!
Image Source: Freepik
From its colonial heritage to breathtaking vistas, join us as we unravel the secrets of this Himalayan gem
Image Source: Freepik
The charming "sisters bazaar" derives its name from the French nuns who once resided there
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Gun Hill earned its name during the British Raj era for the daily cannon firing used to help people adjust their watches
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Renowned author Ruskin Bond has long called Mussoorie home, immortalising its beauty in literature
#3
Image Source: Shutterstock
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
Lambert Road, among Mussoorie's oldest, was a British horse-riding route
Mussoorie offers the "winterline" phenomenon when the clouds are horizontal at sunset
#5
Image Source: Shutterstock
Historic "ivy cottage" once graced by the presence of author Sir Walter Scott
#6
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mystery waterfall mysteriously appears during the monsoon season and vanishes afterwards
#7
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mussoorie is home to India's most expensive schools
#8
Image Source: Freepik
