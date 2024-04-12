Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

april 12, 2024

Fun facts about Rishikesh

Embark on a journey of spiritual discovery in the sacred city of Rishikesh, where the Ganges dances to the rhythm of ancient chants and Himalayan peaks stand as silent sentinels of enlightenment

Rishikesh

Image Source: Freepik

Join us as we unravel 8 intriguing facts about this mystical destination

Join in 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Rishikesh is a gateway to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand

#1

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Beatles famously visited Rishikesh in 1968 to study transcendental meditation

#2

Image Source: Shutterstock

It is one of the few places in India where cannabis plants grow naturally along the banks of the Ganges River

#3

Image Source: Shutterstock

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock

It has a rich musical heritage and is often called the "land of sages and saints"

According to Hindu mythology, it is the place where the sacred river Ganges descended to earth from the heavens

#5

Image Source: Shutterstock

It's believed to be where lord Rama did penance after defeating Ravana

#6

Image Source: Shutterstock

The city's sacred caves, such as the Vasishta Cave and the Bharat Cave, are believed to have mystical powers

#7

Image Source: Shutterstock

The city is home to an ancient tree known as the "Kalachakra," believed to have the ability to grant wishes to those who tie sacred threads around its trunk

#8

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here