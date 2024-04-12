Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 12, 2024
Fun facts about Rishikesh
Embark on a journey of spiritual discovery in the sacred city of Rishikesh, where the Ganges dances to the rhythm of ancient chants and Himalayan peaks stand as silent sentinels of enlightenment
Rishikesh
Image Source: Freepik
Join us as we unravel 8 intriguing facts about this mystical destination
Image Source: Shutterstock
Rishikesh is a gateway to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand
#1
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Beatles famously visited Rishikesh in 1968 to study transcendental meditation
#2
Image Source: Shutterstock
It is one of the few places in India where cannabis plants grow naturally along the banks of the Ganges River
#3
Image Source: Shutterstock
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
It has a rich musical heritage and is often called the "land of sages and saints"
According to Hindu mythology, it is the place where the sacred river Ganges descended to earth from the heavens
#5
Image Source: Shutterstock
It's believed to be where lord Rama did penance after defeating Ravana
#6
Image Source: Shutterstock
The city's sacred caves, such as the Vasishta Cave and the Bharat Cave, are believed to have mystical powers
#7
Image Source: Shutterstock
The city is home to an ancient tree known as the "Kalachakra," believed to have the ability to grant wishes to those who tie sacred threads around its trunk
#8
Image Source: Freepik
