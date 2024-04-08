Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

april 08, 2024

Fun facts about Varanasi

It's time to unlock the mysteries of Varanasi

Unlocked

Image Source: Shutterstock

From its sacred Ganges River ghats to the bustling markets filled with vibrant spices and silk, Varanasi holds a treasure trove of culture and tradition waiting to be explored

Treasure trove

Image Source: Shutterstock

Varanasi, also known as Benares or Kashi, is often called the “Holy City of India”

The Holy City

Image Source: Shutterstock

Read on as we uncover 6 fascinating facts about this ancient city

Surprising facts

Image Source: Shutterstock

5000 years old, Varanasi is one of the oldest inhabited places in the world

#1

Image Source: Shutterstock

It features 84 ghats along the mighty Ganges, each with a special meaning

#2

Image Source: Shutterstock

The origin of 'Ayurveda' traditional Indian medicine

#3

Image Source: Shutterstock

The largest university in Asia is Banaras Hindu University

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock

Marriage of a frog, is a weird ceremony that is performed to satisfy the rain gods

#5

Image Source: Shutterstock

Varanasi is known as the Land of Moksha 

#6

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here