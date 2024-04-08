Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 08, 2024
Fun facts about Varanasi
It's time to unlock the mysteries of Varanasi
Image Source: Shutterstock
From its sacred Ganges River ghats to the bustling markets filled with vibrant spices and silk, Varanasi holds a treasure trove of culture and tradition waiting to be explored
Image Source: Shutterstock
Varanasi, also known as Benares or Kashi, is often called the “Holy City of India”
Image Source: Shutterstock
Read on as we uncover 6 fascinating facts about this ancient city
Image Source: Shutterstock
5000 years old, Varanasi is one of the oldest inhabited places in the world
Image Source: Shutterstock
It features 84 ghats along the mighty Ganges, each with a special meaning
Image Source: Shutterstock
The origin of 'Ayurveda' traditional Indian medicine
Image Source: Shutterstock
The largest university in Asia is Banaras Hindu University
Image Source: Shutterstock
Marriage of a frog, is a weird ceremony that is performed to satisfy the rain gods
Image Source: Shutterstock
Varanasi is known as the Land of Moksha
Image Source: Shutterstock
