Arpita Sarkar

MAY 13, 2023

Fun & Healthy Milk Recipes For Kids 

Check out interesting ways to make milk tastier, more enjoyable and more nutritious for your kids

Dry Fruits milk is prepared with homemade dry fruits or nuts powder. It has the goodness of nuts and dry fruits. It helps weight gain in toddlers & kids

Milk with nuts powder 

If you keep a stock of homemade almond powder, mix a teaspoon of almond powder with warm milk

Almond powder milk

Turmeric milk

The turmeric and milk combination works great for colds and coughs, as both are rich in antioxidants

Carrot Milk is a delicious flavored warm milk prepared with cooked carrots, nuts, and cardamom. It is apt for kids who are fussy and picky when it comes to vegetables

Carrot milk

Cardamom Milk/ Elaichi Milk is flavorful, tasty, instant milk made with cardamom. It has a superb flavor, and it improves digestion

Cardamom milk 

Masala Milk is a flavorful, fresh, tasty, and instant healthy drink made with a mix of nuts and spices. It has the right amount of protein and calcium

Masala milk

Homemade delicious hot chocolate milk has the goodness of antioxidants and is sure a better alternative to commercially made chocolate milk

Hot chocolate milk

Kesar milk boosts immunity as kesar is rich in vitamins A, B6, and C and promotes gut health

Kesar milk

Milk with honey not only adds a sweet flavor but also helps promote better sleep quality 

Milk with honey 

