MAY 13, 2023
Fun & Healthy Milk Recipes For Kids
Image- Pexels
Check out interesting ways to make milk tastier, more enjoyable and more nutritious for your kids
Dry Fruits milk is prepared with homemade dry fruits or nuts powder. It has the goodness of nuts and dry fruits. It helps weight gain in toddlers & kids
Image- Pexels
Milk with nuts powder
If you keep a stock of homemade almond powder, mix a teaspoon of almond powder with warm milk
Image- Pexels
Almond powder milk
Image- Pexels
Turmeric milk
The turmeric and milk combination works great for colds and coughs, as both are rich in antioxidants
Carrot Milk is a delicious flavored warm milk prepared with cooked carrots, nuts, and cardamom. It is apt for kids who are fussy and picky when it comes to vegetables
Image- Pexels
Carrot milk
Cardamom Milk/ Elaichi Milk is flavorful, tasty, instant milk made with cardamom. It has a superb flavor, and it improves digestion
Image- Pexels
Cardamom milk
Masala Milk is a flavorful, fresh, tasty, and instant healthy drink made with a mix of nuts and spices. It has the right amount of protein and calcium
Image- Pexels
Masala milk
Homemade delicious hot chocolate milk has the goodness of antioxidants and is sure a better alternative to commercially made chocolate milk
Image- Pexels
Hot chocolate milk
Kesar milk boosts immunity as kesar is rich in vitamins A, B6, and C and promotes gut health
Image- Pexels
Kesar milk
Milk with honey not only adds a sweet flavor but also helps promote better sleep quality
Image- Pexels
Milk with honey
