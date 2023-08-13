Heading 3

Fun questions for the wedding shoe game

Images: Pexels

It is said that opposites attract! One of the possible questions is who is the messier among the two or who is more organized 

Mess 

Partners fit in the missing pieces of the puzzles! You can question who is the better cook or who is most likely to burn down the house while cooking

Images: Pexels

Cooking

Social media platforms have become an integral part of human life! You can ask who is more likely to binge-watch their favorite show 

Images: Pexels

Binge-watch 

Spontaneity is necessary to keep the spark alive in a relationship! The couple can be questioned about who is more spontaneous amid the two

Images: Pexels

Spontaneity 

Sportsmanship

Images: Pexels

Sportsmanship is an important life quality! The pair can be asked who is a sore loser or more likely to lie to win a game

Images: Pexels

Pets

Pets bring a touch of freshness and affection to your life! The duo can be asked who is a pet lover among the two

A wedding is incomplete without a trip down the memory lane! You can ask them who planned the first date or who confessed their feelings first

Memories 

Images: Pexels

Fights are part and parcel of every relationship. The couple can be asked who is more likely to apologize first

Apology 

Images: Pexels

Health 

Images: Pexels

Amid all the wedding preparations, health should not be neglected. The pair can be asked who is more health conscious or willing to maintain better health 

Images: Pexels

A blissful wedding envisions the future! The duo can be asked who is more eager to have kids 

Future 

