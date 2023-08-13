Heading 3
Fun questions for the wedding shoe game
It is said that opposites attract! One of the possible questions is who is the messier among the two or who is more organized
Mess
Partners fit in the missing pieces of the puzzles! You can question who is the better cook or who is most likely to burn down the house while cooking
Cooking
Social media platforms have become an integral part of human life! You can ask who is more likely to binge-watch their favorite show
Binge-watch
Spontaneity is necessary to keep the spark alive in a relationship! The couple can be questioned about who is more spontaneous amid the two
Spontaneity
Sportsmanship
Sportsmanship is an important life quality! The pair can be asked who is a sore loser or more likely to lie to win a game
Pets
Pets bring a touch of freshness and affection to your life! The duo can be asked who is a pet lover among the two
A wedding is incomplete without a trip down the memory lane! You can ask them who planned the first date or who confessed their feelings first
Memories
Fights are part and parcel of every relationship. The couple can be asked who is more likely to apologize first
Apology
Health
Amid all the wedding preparations, health should not be neglected. The pair can be asked who is more health conscious or willing to maintain better health
A blissful wedding envisions the future! The duo can be asked who is more eager to have kids
Future
