 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 19, 2023

Fun things to do on a sleepover

Snuggle up and watch favorite movies like Harry Potter or Friends for a cozy sleepover

Watch Movies

Image Source: Pexels

Have fun creating new mocktail recipes with friends, adding laughter and tasty experiments

Make Your Own Mocktails

Image Source: Freepik

Sing your hearts out with pre-selected songs, and spice up the night with pom-poms and funky shades

Karaoke Night

Image Source: Freepik

Grab some cards, call friends, and enjoy games like Uno or Go Fish for laughs and friendly competition

Card Games

Image Source: Freepik

Spice up the night with a scavenger hunt, finding hidden items using hints for an engaging adventure.

Scavenger Hunt

Image Source: Freepik

Put on aprons, follow an easy recipe, and bake delicious cookies with friends for a sweet and memorable treat

 Bake Cookies

Image Source: Freepik

Showcase your dance moves, challenge friends to a friendly dance-off, and make it memorable with unique choreography

Dance Battle

Image Source: Freepik

Laugh and bond over classic board games like Monopoly or Scrabble, adding excitement to your sleepover

Board Games

Image Source: Freepik

Discover creativity with drawing and painting, fostering meaningful conversations and creating unique art pieces

Drawing And Painting

Image Source: Freepik

Turn your slumber party into a pizza-making extravaganza, experimenting with toppings for a night of deliciousness with friends

Bake Pizza

Image Source: Freepik

