Kankana Das

lifestyle

OCTOBER 08, 2023

Fun things to do on your birthday

If you want to test your one-year-older brain and how effectively you can work together with friends when met with an obstacle, go to an escape room 

Attempt escape room

Image: Pexels 

Visiting bars is a pretty typical birthday activity, but bar hopping until the wee hours of the morning adds a fun twist and allows you to enjoy every last second of your birthday

Bar hopping

Image: Pexels 

Get some yummy snacks, and comfortable jammies and spend time chilling on the couch and watching your favorite series or movies with your friends

Binge watch

Image: Pexels 

You could make your birthday a multiple-day occasion by booking a luxurious stay at a boutique hotel. Boutique hotels are small hotels, so you won’t have to spend your birthday surrounded by crowds of people. Instead, they offer you an indulgent, but affordable, retreat from your everyday life 

A luxurious stay at a boutique hotel

Image: Pexels 

Nowadays going to brunch is very fashionable. And the truth is that there are several beautiful places where you can enjoy your birthday with the food, the ambiance

Brunch with friends

Image: Pexels 

If you want memories that will last forever in a physical form, then organising a birthday photoshoot is a great idea

Birthday photoshoot

Image: Pexels 

As the old adage says, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Walking dogs at the shelter, reading to children at the library, or spending an afternoon feeding families at the soup kitchen, etc. Determine what’s close to your heart and then make a decision to make a difference today

Donate to charity or volunteer

Image: Pexels 

While it might sound boring, it can be more fun than you think. Contact the local or state tourist board and get their latest brochures. Find a park, museum, historical site, or other new thing to do that you’ve never been to

Enjoy a staycation

Image: Pexels 

You can organize a little getaway for the day or a weekend to the nearest beachfront property with your friends

Escape to the beach

Image: Pexels 

You can spend all night at a casino as long as you gamble safely and responsibly. Perhaps your birthday will be your lucky day and you’ll win back more money than you spend

Casino night

Image: Pexels 

