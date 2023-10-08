Heading 3
Fun things to do on your birthday
If you want to test your one-year-older brain and how effectively you can work together with friends when met with an obstacle, go to an escape room
Attempt escape room
Image: Pexels
Visiting bars is a pretty typical birthday activity, but bar hopping until the wee hours of the morning adds a fun twist and allows you to enjoy every last second of your birthday
Bar hopping
Image: Pexels
Get some yummy snacks, and comfortable jammies and spend time chilling on the couch and watching your favorite series or movies with your friends
Binge watch
Image: Pexels
You could make your birthday a multiple-day occasion by booking a luxurious stay at a boutique hotel. Boutique hotels are small hotels, so you won’t have to spend your birthday surrounded by crowds of people. Instead, they offer you an indulgent, but affordable, retreat from your everyday life
A luxurious stay at a boutique hotel
Image: Pexels
Nowadays going to brunch is very fashionable. And the truth is that there are several beautiful places where you can enjoy your birthday with the food, the ambiance
Brunch with friends
Image: Pexels
If you want memories that will last forever in a physical form, then organising a birthday photoshoot is a great idea
Birthday photoshoot
Image: Pexels
As the old adage says, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Walking dogs at the shelter, reading to children at the library, or spending an afternoon feeding families at the soup kitchen, etc. Determine what’s close to your heart and then make a decision to make a difference today
Donate to charity or volunteer
Image: Pexels
While it might sound boring, it can be more fun than you think. Contact the local or state tourist board and get their latest brochures. Find a park, museum, historical site, or other new thing to do that you’ve never been to
Enjoy a staycation
Image: Pexels
You can organize a little getaway for the day or a weekend to the nearest beachfront property with your friends
Escape to the beach
Image: Pexels
You can spend all night at a casino as long as you gamble safely and responsibly. Perhaps your birthday will be your lucky day and you’ll win back more money than you spend
Casino night
Image: Pexels
