Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
Funny convos to break the ice
Music has the ability to make people bond! You can ask for an embarrassing song on their playlist that they secretly love
Music
People can bond better via their shared love for animals! Ask them about a talking animal they would like to be
Animals
In the age of texting, autocorrect can cause some blunders! You can know about a weird autocorrect story that sparked an interesting conversation
Autocorrect
Pickup lines can be a hit or a miss! You can ask about the worst pickup lines they have used and if they worked
Pickup lines
Talent
Secret hobbies or talents can be a great way of knowing someone better. Try to discover their hidden talent
Memes
Memes trend regularly! You can ask the person about their favorite meme or select a meme that best describes them
Memories can bring people closer! Enquire about their favorite childhood memory that sends them into a laughing frenzy
Memories
Nicknames add a personal touch to any relationship! Ask them their favorite nickname or what nickname they would pick for you
Nickname
Gifts
Gifts can get people excited! You can ask a person about the worst gift they have gifted or vice versa
One can never go wrong with some light-hearted moments. Ask them the title of their autobiography if it was a comedy
Life story
