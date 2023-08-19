Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

Funny convos to break the ice 

Image: Pexels

Music has the ability to make people bond! You can ask for an embarrassing song on their playlist that they secretly love

Music

People can bond better via their shared love for animals! Ask them about a talking animal they would like to be

Image: Pexels

Animals

In the age of texting, autocorrect can cause some blunders! You can know about a weird autocorrect story that sparked an interesting conversation

Image: Pexels

Autocorrect

Pickup lines can be a hit or a miss! You can ask about the worst pickup lines they have used and if they worked

Image: Pexels

Pickup lines

Talent

Image: Pexels

Secret hobbies or talents can be a great way of knowing someone better. Try to discover their hidden talent

Image: Pexels

Memes

Memes trend regularly! You can ask the person about their favorite meme or select a meme that best describes them

Memories can bring people closer! Enquire about their favorite childhood memory that sends them into a laughing frenzy

Memories

Image: Pexels

Nicknames add a personal touch to any relationship! Ask them their favorite nickname or what nickname they would pick for you

Nickname

Image: Pexels

Gifts

Image: Pexels

Gifts can get people excited! You can ask a person about the worst gift they have gifted or vice versa

Image: Pexels

One can never go wrong with some light-hearted moments. Ask them the title of their autobiography if it was a comedy

Life story

