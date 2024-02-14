Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
Funny Dog Dating profiles
While dad can have any date by taking a picture with me then why can’t I do the same for myself?
#1
Image: freepik
Well, I can take you to a new pole every week, I know the best places to pee
#2
Image: freepik
I wish to meet a dog who stays loyal to me like he is to his mom and dad
#3
Image: freepik
Enough running after and playing with random female dogs. Now, I wish to settle with a loyal one
#4
Image: freepik
Do you also feel tired of being just toys? Are you looking for a relationship and lifelong companionship? We should bark together, then
#5
Image: freepik
You might have seen my videos on social media. I’m quite a popular breed. Meet me for a fun time and we can bark the whole night
#6
Image: freepik
Eagerly waiting for someone to play with and do some sniff-sniff. Most humans love me, so there’s nothing wrong with me
#7
Image: freepik
Humans don’t understand my words or my feelings. I would rather find someone like me who I can match better with
#8
Image: freepik
If we start dating, I will take you to any food store you want, most of them know me by my name
#9
Image: freepik
Most people say I’m a friendly dog, but I don’t want to be friend zoned, I also want the feeling of being loved romantically
#10
Image: freepik
