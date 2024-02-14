Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Funny Dog Dating profiles

While dad can have any date by taking a picture with me then why can’t I do the same for myself?

#1

Image: freepik 

Well, I can take you to a new pole every week, I know the best places to pee

#2

Image: freepik 

I wish to meet a dog who stays loyal to me like he is to his mom and dad

#3

Image: freepik 

Enough running after and playing with random female dogs. Now, I wish to settle with a loyal one

#4

Image: freepik 

Do you also feel tired of being just toys? Are you looking for a relationship and lifelong companionship? We should bark together, then

#5

Image: freepik 

You might have seen my videos on social media. I’m quite a popular breed. Meet me for a fun time and we can bark the whole night

#6

Image: freepik 

Eagerly waiting for someone to play with and do some sniff-sniff. Most humans love me, so there’s nothing wrong with me

#7

Image: freepik 

Humans don’t understand my words or my feelings. I would rather find someone like me who I can match better with

#8

Image: freepik 

If we start dating, I will take you to any food store you want, most of them know me by my name

#9

Image: freepik 

Most people say I’m a friendly dog, but I don’t want to be friend zoned, I also want the feeling of being loved romantically

#10

Image: freepik 

