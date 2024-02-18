Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
Funny Jokes to tell your friends
He got fired
Why is the bullet not at work today?
Image: freepik
By how much he is coffin’
How do you tell if a vampire is sick?
Image: freepik
Because it was framed
Why did the picture go to jail?
Image: freepik
Fsh
What do you call a fish without eyes?
Image: freepik
He knew a shortcut
How did the barber win the race?
Image: freepik
A dino-snore
What do you call a sleeping dinosaur?
Image: freepik
A chili dog!
What do you call a cold dog?
Image: freepik
It was below sea level
Why were the fish’s grades so bad?
Image: freepik
Ketchup
What did the tomato say to the other tomato during a race?
Image: freepik
Vel-crows
What do you call birds that stick together?
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.