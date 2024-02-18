Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Funny Jokes to tell your friends

He got fired

Why is the bullet not at work today? 

Image: freepik

By how much he is coffin’

How do you tell if a vampire is sick? 

Image: freepik

Because it was framed

Why did the picture go to jail? 

Image: freepik

Fsh

What do you call a fish without eyes? 

Image: freepik

He knew a shortcut

How did the barber win the race? 

Image: freepik

A dino-snore

What do you call a sleeping dinosaur? 

Image: freepik

A chili dog!

What do you call a cold dog? 

Image: freepik

It was below sea level

Why were the fish’s grades so bad? 

Image: freepik

Ketchup

What did the tomato say to the other tomato during a race? 

Image: freepik

Vel-crows

What do you call birds that stick together?

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here