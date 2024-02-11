Heading 3

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Funny Knock Knock jokes

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Sue. Sue who? Sue-prize! Happy birthday!

#1

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Stopwatch. Stopwatch who? Stop-watch you’re doing and pay attention!

#2

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes the police, open up!

#3

Knock! Knock! Who's there? Butter. Butter who? Butter be quick, I have to go to the bathroom

#4

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? A broken pencil. A broken pencil who? Never mind, it’s pointless

#5

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? I am. I am who? You don’t know who you are?

#6

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!

#7

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Needle. Needle who? Needle little help opening the door!

#8

#9

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Spell. Spell who? Okay, okay: W. H. O.

Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, anything! 

 #10

