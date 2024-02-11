Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Funny Knock Knock jokes
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Sue. Sue who? Sue-prize! Happy birthday!
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Stopwatch. Stopwatch who? Stop-watch you’re doing and pay attention!
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes the police, open up!
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who's there? Butter. Butter who? Butter be quick, I have to go to the bathroom
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? A broken pencil. A broken pencil who? Never mind, it’s pointless
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? I am. I am who? You don’t know who you are?
#6
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Needle. Needle who? Needle little help opening the door!
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Spell. Spell who? Okay, okay: W. H. O.
Knock! Knock! Who’s there? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, anything!
#10
Image Source: Freepik
